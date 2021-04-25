Politicians excepted
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton's statement on the Derek Chauvin verdict is typically sophomoric. The congressman is pleased to learn that "police officers are not above the law" but he ignores the fact that politicians, especially Democrats, are above the law. He insists we must root out "racist police officers" but ignores the fact that we must root out racist politicians as well. The congressman should think longer and more carefully before he pontificates.
Dollar signs
I fully agree with the contributors of "Done Deal" And "Weed Greed." The owner of Stem in Haverhill was willing to accept the city's host city agreement when she wanted to get approval to open her shop. Now that her shop is established, she wants to renege. She says she paid $400,000 in fees to the city; actually, her customers paid those fees, and she just passed them along. If she collected that much, her shop is doing quite well, and she is just being greedy. Part of the blame for this needs to be placed on the City Council for its own greed in rushing to approve all these pot shops with visions of dollar signs in their eyes.
Price hike
Procter & Gamble recently became the latest major U.S. consumer products company to announce plans to hike prices of its goods in the face of rising commodities prices and transportation costs. The company, which makes some of the best known household products -- including Gillette razors, Tide detergent, and Crest toothpaste -- said in an earnings announcement that it would hike prices on feminine care, baby care and adult incontinence products beginning in September. The company said the increases would be in the mid to high single digits. Thanks, President Biden.
Wall in the way
The new Bradford rail trail extension goes to the yacht club and stops. They've also built a wall directly where the public parks boat trailers, so now we have no public parking for launching boats. Thanks for ruining the boating season. Now we have to load our boats in a different town.
Bad patches
I've been driving in Haverhill for 35 years, and the roads have never been worse. In every part of the city, through every neighborhood, the streets are ripped up and all the patch jobs are horribly uneven. The city should be supervising more closely the people doing this work.
New additions
As a Methuen resident who has been discouraged over the last few years by the goings on in the higher levels of our Police Department, I would like to congratulate and welcome our five newest patrolmen. At its core, our police force does a terrific job protecting our rights and freedoms. In our household, we are strong supporters of the men and women who serve to keep us safe. Particularly now, when our bravest citizens are under constant attack, it's important that these people know they have the support of all Methuen.
Dining al fresco
My 10-year-old grandson and I recently had a most wonderful experience. We had a day out doing my errands, and after buying pansies at Rogers Spring Hill Farm, we sat on a bench in the common, chatting and enjoying our hotdogs. I look forward to many more such outings, all of which will include having al fresco hotdogs in Bradford. And yes, we picked up an empty pizza box and put it in the trash. That's because we did not judge as to how the box got to the ground.
Left turn
Don't look now but there were moderate Democrats, Reps. Ann Kuster and Chris Pappas, voting in lockstep with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Squad to make Washington D.C. a state.