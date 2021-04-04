Overseas jobs
Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday said it will invest more than $1 billion in South African operations to support expanded production of an updated version of its Ranger pickup truck, starting in 2022. Thanks, President Joe Biden.
Shared feelings
I cannot tell you how happy it makes me to hear all the complaints about President Joe Biden. Those who supported a president who gave tax cuts to millionaires, removed us from world organizations, had his vaccine undercover and insanely suggested injecting bleach, now know how those of us who did not support him felt. Welcome to four years of the misery we felt under President Donald Trump.
Just a distraction
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia criticized President Joe Biden for his support of Major League Baseballs decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. Kemp told Fox News: “Joe Biden needs to focus on things that he can control, like the southern border, and that’s all this is, it’s a distraction.”
Vote for hangnails
I’ve had three painful hangnails develop since President Joe Biden took office. I had none during President Donald Trump's years. This is very suspicious. I can’t wait to post this factoid on Trump’s new social media site. A vote for Biden was a vote for hangnails. I hope those of you who supported him are happy.
No hiding it
If the press reports that one of President Joe Biden’s dogs soiled the carpet, how is the press "covering up” the information?
Caring for children
As if the illegal immigrant crisis along the Mexico border were not bad enough, homeless Americans were booted from a temporary shelter in southern California to make room for scores of migrants, dozens of them infected with COVID-19. Since President Joe Biden's administration rolled out the welcome mat, thousands of illegal aliens have entered the country, most of them minors classified as "unaccompanied alien children." Now the government is scrambling to meet its legal obligation to care for them at facilities operated by the federal government.
Temporary chief
Apparently the city of Methuen and its mismanagement will just never change. Mayor Neil Perry is bringing in another temporary police chief. Why not take applications and bring in someone for the long run? By the time he learns the city, he’ll be done.
Proven wrong
The Eagle-Tribune needs to set up a sobbing column for some of these liberals. All they do is complain and whine. I know the truth hurts sometimes, but they should grow up and get over it when their comments are proven to be wrong.
At the bottom
Republican states statistically are doing better than ones controlled by Democrats. I know some people can't accept that, but listen to the science. New York and New Jersey are again at the bottom in terms of COVID-19 cases.
'Killer' dog
To the "Rhetorical flourish" contributor, unfortunately the commenter about the White House dog speaks the truth. I’m not a supporter of President Donald Trump, but over his four years, how many erroneous lies did the left spew? I lost count, that’s for sure. If it was Trump's dog, the media would have nicknamed him “Killer”.
Taking credit
Democrats finally allowed restaurants to reopen, but only did so kicking and screaming, and the retail and hospitality sectors showed massive job gains this quarter. Now Democrats are taking credit? Unbelievable.