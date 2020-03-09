Small donation
Don’t be fooled. President Trump’s decision to donate his salary is meaningless, compared to the millions of dollars he’s made off the presidency, both from taxpayer spending at his properties and from constantly using his position to boost his businesses.
Calculated moves
If we’re being honest, the reason for the "Super Sunday" movement to drop out and endorse Joe Biden was clear and partisan. Democrats' foolish impeachment theater already endangered their majority in the House of Representatives, as well as any prospects of a majority in the Senate. If Bernie Sanders is the party's candidate in November, Democrats will never see either majority again. The slogan for Biden should be, “Biden 2020! Get in line, Democrats!”
Traffic fix
The design of the Dunkin Donuts in Bradford is a mess. Here’s how to fix it: Make the current entrance for entering cars only. (Reducing its width will ensure one car enters at a time.) Make a new exit straight off the drive-thru line. This will be further up the road. Because of where the cars would be exiting, they will only be able to turn right, thus not impeding traffic. This should have been done in the first place.
No stability
I recently read in The Eagle-Tribune about the superintendent’s plans to shuffle more classes around Haverhill. I hope the School Committee wakes up. These are children, not Amazon packages, who should have stability for most of their early years. Right-sizing is riddled with problems. Last year we heard the Consentino School was packed. Now there are empty rooms. Shame on the School Committee and mayor for allowing this to happen.
Tax savings
As a retiree with all my children now grown into adulthood, my tax deductions are basically nil. So, as usual, I put off filing taxes until about this time of year. Once again, I am pleasantly surprised. I’ve saved another $1,600 for the year. Thanks to President Trump and the Republican Congress.
Transmission
I hear a lot of people saying they would survive the coronavirus and will take their chances. Survival is one thing. What if you carry the virus to someone who wouldn’t survive?
Poor choice
President Donald Trump brags about our preparedness for the COVID-19 epidemic, but he appointed Vice President Mike Pence to manage the effort. Besides having zero medical expertise, Pence is the same person who exacerbated a 2014 HIV outbreak as Indiana's governor by delaying the declaration of a public health crisis and who refused to implement a clean needle exchange until forced to do so. Trump wants $2.5 billion to fight the disease. However, it should be noted he has repeatedly slashed the budgets for for the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health, plus our contribution to the World Health Organization. The reality is he only cares about his image and dismantling our government.
Only go up
Ron Penczak writes a great letter, and it’s too bad he’ll never get an answer. I have told some people here in Salem that our taxes will never go down. The more you give these people, the more they want.
Not winning
The markets are crashing. Airlines are canceling thousands of flights. Oil prices have dropped 25%. The yield on a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond has fallen to its lowest ever. Ports are empty. At least eight states have declared states of emergency. Are you tired of the winning yet?