No sanctuary
It’s just another person who's unsafe in a “sanctuary state.” According to The Eagle-Tribune, a “Massachusetts man" is about to be deported to his home of Honduras after sexually preying on a 13-year-old Londonderry girl whom he lured over the internet, picked up in New Hampshire and took to Boston. Oh, and he was arrested back in July 2018. He’s still here.
Foundation money
The Trump Foundation will not be investigated because of the Clinton Foundation’s pay to play. In fact, because the Clintons can no longer play, their foundation is bleeding. Clinton Foundation revenue was $116 million in 2015, $70 million in 2016 and $30.7 million in 2018. Why did revenue drop? Because Hillary Clinton lost the election and cannot promote her pay-to-play scheme like she did as secretary of state. So, please, investigate both.
Move the market
Now that the farmers market in Haverhill is over for the year, maybe it’s time to reconsider where it is held. The upper level of the parking deck is the perfect spot — more room for parking, for vendors, and for businesses on Merrimack Street. The week after the farmers market finished, the A-1 Deli was full of people, more than they ever had during the market. The deck is not used on Saturdays, as the only thing open around there is the blood clinic at Pentucket Medical Associates, and patients use that building’s parking lot. Let's rethink this and make the farmers market bigger and better.
Wrong target
It’s crazy that President Trump is being impeached over Ukraine and not Russia. Russians attacked our democracy, yet Republicans want everyone to believe they didn’t. Instead they want to address corruption in Ukraine, not the confirmed corruption in Russia.
Name calling
An interesting letter appeared from the global warming expert from Salem N.H. It was written by a creative liberal who shouts out clever names for people who support President Trump and may have a different view than he does — like ostrich-necked Americans, deniers, adults with a soupçon of common sense and stubborn knowledge renouncers. Of course, no such letter goes without bashing Trump, and on that count the global warming expert did not disappoint. I wonder why liberals always need to lob insults at those who may not share their view.
Free publicity
Reporter Christian Wade says the state Ethics Commission “found 'reasonable cause' that (Secretary of State Bill Galvin) violated the state’s conflict of interest laws by prominently using his name in the voter education guide and on early voting signs his office displayed at polling stations during last November’s elections, when he was also running for reelection." It was just the kind of news that the state salaried, so-called watchdogs in the least competitive political state in the union release on a Friday afternoon. Also, how is this news? Incumbents do it all the time. New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen makes as many public appearances as Howard Hughes. Now that she’s up for reelection, Democrats slapped her name on a high-profile piece of anti-opioid legislation — a subject she knows nothing about. With this kind of publicity and super PAC money, you see why Galvin did what all incumbents do.
Rain out
With the driving rain Sunday, why not reschedule the Christmas parade in Haverhill? The people making that call are the brilliant ones making decisions for our city.