Haverhill’s mess
Recently Haverhill schools did not rehire dozens of teachers, and now administrators who’d been there many years aren’t coming back. They’re leaving because they were disrespected and can get more pay elsewhere. It's a theme that’s been going on for years. Mayor Fiorentini should figure out a way to fix this mess.
City property
At the intersection of Jackson, Howe, and Pleasant Valley streets in Methuen, there are political signs on city property, advertising for a mayoral candidate. Why? I don't pay taxes for politicians to advertise on city property. I was going to vote for this politician, but unless the signs are removed, I will not vote for this opportunistic candidate.
Time to go
I hope the people of Methuen vote in all the best people, and I hope one thing on the next mayor's agenda will be to get rid of Frank McCann from the Public Works Department. He’s in a job made up by his chum, Mayor James Jajuga. What a waste of money.
Rotating cabinet
As chaotic as it can seem, I have no problem with President Trump rotating his cabinet constantly. It’s actually a refreshing change from the ossified bureaucrats arrayed around past presidents, serving out one last eight-year assignment to feather their retirement nests. I wish we could rotate our lawmakers and their staffs as frequently.
Laying back
I remember a Sound Off comment a few months ago about how firefighters in lounge chairs in front of the East Street station in Methuen were sarcastically waving at people driving by. Well, a few days ago, I couldn't believe my eyes while driving by the North End fire station on Howe Street. Several firefighters had chairs out front with their feet up on boxes while laying back, literally sunning themselves. I wish I’d taken a picture — a perfect depiction of what it means to "work" for the city.
Unaffordable
Former Mayor Sharon Pollard is pushing Neil Perry to run for mayor of Methuen, and she will run the city again if he's elected. Our taxes will soar, and she’ll get rid of everyone in City Hall who does not abide by her wishes. Perry is inexperienced. He keeps citing his work at Raytheon to convince voters of his ability to make decisions. Many people his age have worked for large corporations in his capacity or have been in charge of departments. We cannot afford him as mayor.
Those who served
Many wealthy white families found ways for their heirs not to serve in Vietnam. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is a coward who received five deferments. When he ran out, he signed up for the reserves but served stateside. He then lied about his service, stating at one point that he had been in Vietnam. Sen. Charles Schumer had an “uncalled” lottery number and went to law school. Rep. Jerry Nadler also went to law school and never served. Both could have volunteered. The list goes on. So, the Democrats never criticize President Trump on this issue. Why not concentrate on those who did serve — including 48,000 Puerto Ricans who are U.S. citizens but to this date still cannot vote for their president?
Qualification
I had no idea who to vote for in the Methuen mayor's race until I saw the recent debate. I believe anyone who saw it will vote for Neil Perry. He was the only one who spoke confidently and who has the right qualifications for the position. The city is giving the police and firefighters great pay and pensions. We who work in the private sector have Social Security but it’s one-third of what most of them receive. Anyone with ties to the police or fire departments should not be on the City Council — and definitely not the mayor.