Record of service
A recent Sound Off commenter called Ray DiFiore a “retread.” I’ve known DiFiore for 50-plus years and have never heard one negative thing about him. Anyone would be thrilled to have him on their team. Plus, he recently won the American Training’s prestigious Life Matters Award, which is one of many he has received for his public service. You should require people to submit, and you should print, the names of readers who hide in anonymity and smear a good man’s name. If you did that, these people would not be so ready to air their negative views. Amen.
Outcome assured
Although the results are not yet confirmed I'm pretty sure of the outcome. I watched enough of the coverage to learn the Senate's obligation to our country, the Constitution and the American people, and I believe it will not be followed. I challenge people to search Google for "the blind leading the blind" or "the pied piper." There are interesting interpretations, from old to new.
Collapse in Iowa
As Iowa’s non-results fiasco unfolds, it’s clear that gross incompetence and backroom corruption do not mix as well as some people think. What a broken party. I am sure Michael Bloomberg was happy with the inability of Iowa Democrats to run a basic caucus operation.
Hackers
Russia didn’t hack the 2016 election, nor did it hack the 2020 Iowa caucus. Plain old Democratic incompetence and infighting did.
Antics forgiven
The person upset at the fact that Jay-Z sat during the the national anthem evidently missed the antics of the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. during the same event. He talked, laughed and gestured throughout the entire anthem, while his (immigrant) wife stood with her hand over her heart. His supporters are so blind to his vulgar, ridiculous actions. However, when President Barack Obama dared wear a tan suit, they were highly offended.
Diversity
So, the Democratic primary boils down to whether the 77-year-old white man will beat the 78-year-old white man, or if another billionaire white man in his 70s will drop in at the last minute to take the nomination from both of them. What a diverse, vibrant party.
Cable funds
The story relating to cable television in Haverhill lacked some relevant information for subscribers. Mayor James Fiorentini should come clean and tell voters how much of our Comcast bill goes to Haverhill Community Media, and reveal the salaries of those who work there. Come on, let’s have an honest show called, “Five Minutes with the Mayor Telling the Rest of the Story.”
Passive judgment
A potted plant would have done as well as Chief Justice John Roberts in overseeing this rigged trial. Is he compromised, too?
Ask yourself
I was reading the letters bashing President Trump from biased liberals, published by The Eagle-Tribune the other morning, especially the one from the former Methuen mayor whose letter was ridiculous. If these people truly want to know why others are drawn to Trump, they should take the time to sit down and review what he’s done in three years as president. When I say review, I’m not talking about CNN and MSNBC. A recent study showed the liberal media’s coverage of Trump is 100% negative. That’s not biased, right? A better question that liberals should ask is, what has the Democratic Party done for me in the last three years?