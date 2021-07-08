Problems linger
In reading the story about the audit of Northern Essex Community College, it states that the same problems that showed in the 2021 audit were also there during the 2016 audit. Why? Why weren't the problems corrected over the last five years? Why do they persist? Those are the questions to be answered by the leadership for the taxpayers.
Anti-Semitic attack
Khaled Awad, 24, an Egyptian national reportedly living in our country illegally, confronted Rabbi Shlomo Noginski with a gun on Thursday outside a Jewish day school on Chestnut Hill Avenue in Brighton, according to police. Noginski ran but Awad pursued and repeatedly stabbed the rabbi — here in America. Will Vice President Kamala Harris be flying to San Antonio or someplace else to find the “root cause” of this problem? Will President Joe Biden’s close advisers in Congress, the ones who regularly compare the U.S. and Israel to Hamas, join her?
Leash law
Don’t make your dog be the “bad guy” in Methuen by messing on other people’s lawns and property. It may be cute to you, but not me. There’s a leash law in the city, as well as something called respecting another’s property.
Soft foreign policy
A Russia-based hacking group called REvil has launched what is being called the largest ransomware attack against American targets in history. Clearly the stern talking to that President Joe Biden thinks he gave to Russian President Vladimir Putin had no impact. Between this, the Iranian nuclear program and Chinese military buildup — and western allies quietly looking elsewhere for economic and military arrangements — it’s clear the rest of the world knows we've reverted to the foreign policy of the Obama years. Our adversaries are duly flexing their muscles.
Defunding D.C.
Here's an idea: Let’s defund Congress. Why do we need to give six-figure salaries, per diems and pensions to the likes of the Squad, or millionaires like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney? Want to defund something that is systemically corrupt? Defund Congress.
Save the streets
Lawrence needs to hire better companies to pave the roads. All the streets that are fairly new are starting to separate in the middle because they are cold-seaming them. If city leaders were smart, they would hire a company to fill the cracks like Methuen and save the street.
Engine trouble
One would think the captain or crew aboard a deep-sea fishing boat out of Gloucester would know the difference between a coolant leak and a fire.
Fireworks photos
Kudos to Carl Russo for his fabulous photographic skills, which he used to capture local July Fourth fireworks displays. Photojournalists are often the unsung heroes of journalism, and Russo's masterful photography constantly ranks at the top.
Local issues
There is a term for any local leader reaching out to federal officials in Washington, D.C., to solve their urban problems. That is called a "failed leader.”
Topics to discuss
President Joe Biden was greeted by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday when he arrived for a speaking engagement at an Illinois community college. The city’s rampant gun violence was not on the public agenda, however, with Biden instead choosing to talk about “human infrastructure” and his American Families Plan.
Methuen news
The newspaper is filled with stories about Haverhill. Aren’t there any newsworthy stories about Methuen? We haven’t learned what happened to the former police chief, or what’s happening with the other lawsuits against the city. The people are kept in the dark.
Buried lines
It never ceases to amaze me when I hear local politicians encourage people to "be prepared to be without power for several days" before a weather event like a tropical storm or winter storm. Why haven't more cities and towns moved power lines underground? I live in an area of Haverhill with underground lines, and our lights hardly flicker during even the worst of storms. While it surely comes at a cost, wouldn't you rather your citizens not be without electricity for several days?
No enforcement
Why don't police in Lawrence do anything about the fireworks? Are they waiting for a disaster to happen, as they usually do?