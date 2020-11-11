Catching COVID-19
Thousands of protesters for President Donald Trump and thousands of protesters for Joe Biden descended on the streets of American cities this past weekend. Next week we will hear about how only the Trump supporters caught COVID-19.
Still divided
At the end of the day Joe Biden is the president-elect in name only. He will try to unify the country, however he has no idea how deeply divided this nation truly is. Millions will never call him their president.
Relentless
Impatient Democrats should remember what their last candidate for president, Hillary Clinton, said just three months ago: "Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is." Thanks for the advice.
Rink caution
Regarding Massachusetts banning hockey players from New Hampshire, many COVID-19 cases have been attributed to hockey games. At least Gov. Charlie Baker cares about Massachusetts citizens. In New Hampshire, not so much.
Firefighters too
It's good to see Methuen firefighters getting into the act with lawsuits. Guess they felt left out. The city is a comedy show.
Rink closures
New Hampshire closed ice rinks due to COVID-19 outbreaks a week before Massachusetts closed ice rinks. Chances are that some of the people who brought COVID-19 to Massachusetts rinks acquired it in New Hampshire.
Who pays
The lawsuits and money are piling up for Methuen. My advice is to sell your home now, before the taxes skyrocket. Someone will be paying for the mismanagement, and unfortunately it’s going to be us. Leave now.
Good old boys
Good for Methuen firefighter and EMT Tracy Blanchette. She should sue the city for its disgraceful behavior. The “good old boys” mentality is disgusting. I hope she wins and gets many millions more than she asks for. Sad thing is, she probably would prefer to just get the promotion and continue to protect our citizens.
Canceled events
Another event is canceled due to COVID-19. What's amazing is the naive people who think these events will happen next year. Sadly they won't. It will be years before any event is allowed with large numbers of people.
Recounting
Democrats and "RINOs" like Gov. Charlie Barker are at it again with their double standard. They had no problem when Al Gore contested the election for 37 days back in 2000, but god forbid President Donald Trump question the election today.
N.H. holidays
Thanks to Gov. Charlie Baker, I’ll spend my holidays at relatives' homes in New Hampshire this year. His ridiculous government overreach will be eventually found unconstitutional. And he thinks President Donald Trump is drunk with power; I suggest he take a look in the mirror.
Border closure
Gov. Charlie Baker is banning New Hampshire children and adults from hockey rinks? Well, at least Massachusetts is finally enforcing an immigration regulation.
Look to 2022
I voted for President Donald Trump this year. I had hoped he would win but it is clear he has not. No recount on the planet will change that. He should gracefully concede and join us all in wishing Joe Biden the best of success as our new president in January. But he should also make sure the investigations into some of the clearly shady goings-on in urban districts in battleground states are begun. I would hope bipartisan support emerges to restore legitimacy to our elections by 2022.
No peace
Democrats went after President Donald Trump for four years. They called him racist and a Nazi, blamed him for Russian collusion, and tried to impeach him. I could go on. Now the left, including the media, are screaming for a peaceful transition. It's total hypocrisy.