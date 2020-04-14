It’s obvious
Methuen city councilors called out in Sound Off for obvious obfuscating blame the mayor and his friends? Thinking of our government as two opposing sides is exactly the problem. I’m not a friend, I just have eyes. Stop thinking of the next election and do what’s right.
Rain or sleet
I’d like to thank all the postal workers who keep the mail going each and every day.
Cleaning up
With everybody bored out of their minds, a few minutes can make a big difference in terms of quality of life. We should all take time to clean up trash and winter debris around our homes, even if we're renters. Trash and recycling haulers won't and can't pick up your trash, or your neighbor’s, that might have blown about in the wind. Don't expect the other guy or the city to do it.
Political press
Witnessing the continued hostility of the left-wing press toward the Trump administration during an unprecedented time of national crisis is breathtaking. They second-guess his every utterance, culminating in attempts to goad him into open conflict with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases over the efficacy of an anti-malaria drug in mitigating COVID-19. Then, PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor calls our African-American surgeon general racist for targeting his warnings toward elderly minorities, who are proven to have the highest risk of infection. As accustomed as we all are to the radical left-wing bent of the press, it is still extraordinary to see them playing politics instead of effectively delivering information that could literally save lives.
Attack dogs
One thing I've learned during the President Donald Trump’s and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences: The press has zero interest in talking about the pandemic at hand, they want to talk about and attack Trump.
State power
There’s been a clear and tragic cost of the COVID-19 virus, and there have also been a few silver linings. One silver lining is digital transformation — thousands of Americans inside and outside government who’ve been stubbornly intransigent in updating their technology are now forced to do so. Another is federalism, which usually surges during Republican presidencies but is soaring high today. The media and our governors tend to forget that presidents are not kings and that states have rights when Democrats are in the Oval Office. But we're now seeing the strength and success of states’ power (properly supported by federal government) that we should embrace in all times.
Travel advice
After President Trump banned travel from China in January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called him a racist. But in late February, Pelosi was urging constituents to travel to San Francisco's Chinatown and visit restaurants there. How many people took her advice and became infected? Pelosi has blood on her hands.
Back to normal
Cable TV channels make a lot of money asking questions, then talking about them all day. But a few questions are pretty easy to answer. When will things go back to normal in America? Answer: Once a vaccine is developed and distributed. Will things stay normal after that? Yes, if we go back to pre-Nixon-era relations with China. Cold wars can be better than pandemics and gutted manufacturing sectors.
Press corps
As I sit and watch the nightly briefings from the president, doctors and other well educated and talented people who are leading us through this horrible crisis, the demeanor of a few members of the press helps me to appreciate the value of integrity. Their constant game of gotcha shows why so many of their stories lack substance and fact. I am grateful that most people see through their repetitive, childlike insults.