Price hikes
With the sudden increase in restaurant prices, I don’t think the standard 20% tip is appropriate anymore. Something like 15% to 17% seems way appropriate for good service. Sorry, servers.
Capacity crowd
The good news is, a few Major League Baseball parks are opening to full-capacity crowds. The bad news, full-capacity crowds no longer watch Major League Baseball thanks to their polarizing, woke politics.
Hard working
As a City Hall employee, I’ve seen administrations come and go. I've never seen a harder working pair than Mayor Neil Perry and Chief of Staff Jana DiNatale. The city is seeing really good progress, finally, and even during a pandemic. Keep it going.
Seven stories
Zoning for Bradford's riverfront project at the old Arthur Sharp True Value hardware site permits a five-story, 55-foot tall building. Haverhill's newly updated master plan recommends buildings be two and a half to three stories at most. The city approved a seven-story, 91-foot building that will tower over everything and clashes in style with the area. Why?
Bad start
President Joe Biden inherited a vaccine distribution plan, an economy set to boom and peace breaking out in the Middle East. In his first three months, he has produced deep vaccine hesitancy, a dramatically underperforming economy and a Middle East on the precipice of war. And we are not even talking about the mess he created at our southern border.
Running again
While I was scrolling through my social media feed, I saw that Methuen City Councilor D.J. Beauregard is running for re-election this year. He has stood by Mayor Neil Perry time and again, but he is also a fighter for us, the taxpayers. I’m thrilled that he is seeking a second term.
Pass on Boston
In normal times, I take my family of five into Boston for at least a half dozen trips a year, usually staying overnight and doing all the touristy things we did as kids. On average we spend about $1,000, in addition to memberships at the New England Aquarium and the museums. But when I read about the Swan Boats in your newspaper, “Masks are required on the boats,” which are outside, even though most of us are vaccinated, I realized that Democrats are still off-base about COVID-19 restrictions, and we'll take another year off from Boston. It's not worth the hassle when we have other options here in New Hampshire.
Biden to blame
There’s only one person to blame for the gas pipeline being hacked: President Joe Biden. This is what happens when we have a pushover for president. Other countries are laughing at us and are taking advantage.
Business model
I think most economists would agree that it isn’t really complicated, if you cannot afford to pay employees a living wage, you don’t have a viable business model. Or else your business model depends on exploiting your employees.
Looking for work
With a lot of businesses looking to hire the unemployed, it should be made easier. The many people who receive unemployment checks that almost equal what they would receive if working should be required to provide proof of interviews during the previous week, and this should be verified. Otherwise they will continue to collect unemployment without worrying about income. This is the only way these businesses can survive, while also providing jobs to people who need them.
Thank you notes
I hope President Donald Trump sends thank-you cards to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden. On Jan. 7, he felt like Americans never wanted to see him again. Now most Americans would crawl across broken glass to put him back into the White House.
Agree to disagree
Sound Off is a way of expressing one’s opinion. It does not approve or disapprove of any opinion. It simply allows us to display a disagreement about something someone has opined about. Sometimes good things come from it, and it enlightens us. I do not believe it's polarized. When the facts are shown, they might get in the way of what someone wants the story to be. That's why opinions in this column are so good. Keep them coming.