Fraudsters
There are 233 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and 47 Democrats who are senators. All make $174,000 a year. That means we are giving a pack of career politicians almost $50 million, plus per diem, free haircuts, free gym, pensions and free flights to and from Washington D.C., in return for their days spent perpetuating intelligence frauds and false medical reporting to shut down the economy until November. If we put up with this nonsense after November, we have no one to blame but ourselves.
Enough destruction
There’s been enough destruction of monuments nationwide. Right now, if it isn't moving, destroy it. Granted, some statues should be taken down. But before any more are destroyed we should stop and talk about the reason the statue or monument was erected in the first place. Do the pros outweigh the cons about this person, place or thing? We are forgetting that many were good people who lived during a time not as "enlightened" as ours today.
Bulldoze it all
Now history’s vandals are coming for Hannah Duston. But tearing down her statue isn't enough, Haverhill needs to get rid of her house, as it was the house of a racist woman who slaughtered peaceful American Indians. And her park needs to be bulldozed, as its existence is a reminder of her hate crimes. While we're at it, First Landing Park needs to be paved over, too, as it is where the evil, racist, white settlers first came to wipe out the peaceful American Indians living in Haverhill. And, in fact, "Haverhill" itself needs to be bulldozed, since it's a racist city sitting on land stolen from the peaceful tribes. The mayor and City Council should do the right thing and vacate their offices immediately.
Loud celebrations
If fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, you could never prove it on the Fourth of July. It was nonstop near or on the river — from either Methuen, Lawrence or Andover — from 8:45 to after 11 p.m. You could hear dogs barking in homes. Certainly they went on long enough that police could have found them. Where were the police in all three communities?
A blessing
God bless Robert and Edith Buchanan for celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary. Both came down with COVID-19 and survived. God bless them.
Many offenses
I agree with removing the Hannah Duston memorial from Haverhill because it “offends Native Americans,” but only if along with it the Pearl Harbor memorial is removed, as well, because for sure it may offend those of Japanese descent.
Bit of normalcy
I would like to thank my neighbors on Haigh Avenue in Salem, N.H., for the beautiful fireworks display on July Fourth. It helped keep things normal.
Low life
God is watching the person who stole flowers from a grave site at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Haverhill. There’s not much lower than that.
Keep the money
Jeers to our vaunted educational institutions, the so-called leaders who are tripping over themselves to see who can tear down or rename a statue or building before somebody else does. How quick will they be to return the money that was given to the institution in memory of that person? They were very happy to take the money then, but now they'll just forget about who the building was named after and keep the money.
Bigger statue
Although I am sympathetic to the plight of Native Americans, I think that all Hannah Duston went through — namely, the killing of her child, the torture and all the embarrassment she endured. She deserved a larger statue. I think this latest epidemic of trying to erase our history is ridiculous. Think back, not long ago, when our enemies campaigned to erase history in their own countries. The same totalitarianism could occur in our fine country. The so-called progressives are certainly heading in that direction.
Time to change
The Methuen police chief has continuously been involved in controversy. One story, I could dismiss. However, when story after story about questionable behavior are exposed, there has to be a basis for an inquiry. Chief Joe Solomon does not represent the city’s best interests. It’s time for change.
Dismisses and demeans
Right now there is a movement in our free and equal society that attempts to acknowledge a particular group that has been oppressed for hundreds of years by legislative, institutional and societal means. How can “all lives matter” or “blue lives matter” if, in fact, Black lives do not matter? Exclaiming “all lives matter” during this time only demeans, dismisses and denies the ongoing and present struggle for equality. Injustice anywhere, is injustice everywhere.