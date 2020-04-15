Back to normal
Cable TV channels make a lot of money asking questions then talking about them all day. But a few questions are pretty easy to answer. When will things go back to normal in America? Answer: Once a vaccine is developed and distributed. Will things stay normal after that? Yes, if we go back to pre-President Nixon relations with China. Cold wars can be better than pandemics and gutted manufacturing sectors.
Press corps
As I sit and watch the nightly briefings from the president, doctors and other well educated and talented people who are leading us through this horrible crisis, the demeanor of a few members of the press helps me to appreciate the value of integrity. Their constant game of gotcha shows why so many of their stories lack substance and fact. I am grateful that most people see through their repetitive, childlike insults.
Late to change
I went to the market in Salem this past Monday, and they still don’t understand how to keep customers safe. Cashiers wore masks, but not baggers. So, that means the last person to touch your groceries is breathing on, and possibly infecting, your items. If the employees don’t have the common sense to wear masks, then store managers need to tell them to either wear one or not come to work. Also, the store had not marked its aisles with one-way arrows. As another person commented, walking down a narrow aisle with customers coming in the other direction defeats the rules of “social distancing.”
Late endorsement
Well, it took long enough for President Barack Obama to finally endorse his former vice president, Joe Biden. I’m sure Biden didn’t even realize Obama that hadn’t endorsed him until now since he has no concept of time. This should be an easy victory for President Trump.
Parks closed
Mayor Neil Perry must be sharing the punch with the mayors of Lawrence and Haverhill. Closing the parks? I was never a big fan of the American Civicl Liberties Union but I hope they come in full-force. We’re now living in a communist state.
Signed checks
President Donald Trump has delayed stimulus checks from being mailed so that the checks can be reprinted with his name on them. It was a non-partisan bill that provided for those checks.
Pick and choose
I often wonder how it’s possible that some people read a letter, or an opinion, or even an interview with a reporter, and omit words from statement to make something that is true, untrue, or not factual or simply not to be relied upon. All words should be read clearly. All words have meaning. All words represent facts. To pick and choose from a statement is not only misleading, it is truly blinding you to the truth.
Verbal filler
The other night’s Haverhill City Council meeting had an update from School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, and in her opening four minutes she said “um" 74 times. Sometimes there were five per sentence. During this so-called SARS-CoV-2 crisis, the City Council, mayor and superintendent display how inept they are at being decision-makers.
Starbucks line
This afternoon I stopped at my bank on Rosemont Street in Haverhill. When I left I was heading left on Main Street. There was so much traffic waiting to get into Starbucks, the cars were lined up on Rosemont and around the corner on Main. While sitting at the light waiting to turn, I was nearly hit as the cars waiting in line were taking up most of the other lane. This is such a dangerous situation, I think it needs to be addressed before it causes serious accident. I also have to wonder how, with so many people currently unemployed, so many can afford the high price of a Starbucks coffee?