Exempt
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come up with her socialistic, $20.5 trillion plan for health care for all. Who’s "all?" Will the esteemed members of Congress be forced to take this plan? If it’s so great, I expect every man, woman and child in this country to use it. Our members of Congress are now exempt from term limits, Medicare, insider trading laws and a host of other things to which we, the working class people who elect them, are not entitled. Our forefathers would sit up in their graves if they could see what our country has become.
Round two
Keno is going on the ballot in Londonderry again? It was just defeated in March. Will this be like a Massachusetts tax hike, with supporters putting it back on the ballot every cycle until they get a rainy enough night with a low enough turnout for the backers to jam it down the electorate's throat?
Cover for criminals
Among its many scandals, the Massachusetts State Police has been complicit in sanctuary state policies, thus hiding the immigration status of many felonious, temporary guest drug dealers who are left to operate with impunity. Often the context clues in news stories, e.g. someone who is "charged with driving without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle and use of an assumed name” — are the only signs we citizens have that the criminal invasion of our streets and schools was foreign in origin. Now I notice those details are no longer released by a scandal plagued, nepotism riddled state police after these raids. Apparently the "sanctuary" that state government provides is for foreign criminals, not domestic citizens.
Waste of time
I'm a Democrat but due to the choices in 2016, I voted for President Trump. At times I’ve regretted it. He's had some great ideas but he’s failed to implement them, and he refuses to listen to suggestions. Democrats never gave him a chance, however. I feel impeachment will be a waste of time, and next year we’ll again be faced with choosing "the lesser of two evils.” That means Trump will get four more years.
He knows
A recent Sound Off contributor claims President Trump doesn’t know who’s being called to testify in the House impeachment inquiry. They work for him — in the White House. Trump’s supporters need to wake up.
Ukraine’s role
What would Ukraine gain by interfering in the 2016 election? And, if it did, why would it help President Trump with his America-first, anti-NATO foreign policy (when Ukraine wants to join NATO and Russian President Vladimir Putin wants it to be part of Russia)? Is there any proof Ukraine was trying to interfere like the proof that the Russians did? Who gains by Trump blaming Ukraine? Were there US sanctions against Ukraine?
Murderer’s release
I don’t understand why it’s OK to release someone sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, no matter how “good” he’s been in prison. It brings back shades of Willie Horton, who was also a murderer released for good behavior as part of a work release program under then-Gov. Michael Dukakis. Horton then went on to rob and torture a young couple, raping the woman multiple times.