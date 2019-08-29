Clean up
Wouldn’t it be nice if the people who had a yard sale on Derry Road in Methuen back in July could pick up all the signs off the sidewalks on Merrimack Street?
Off target
Another day, another anti-gun screed. The big hole in William Klessens’ argument for stricter gun control is that more stringent laws will keep guns out of the hands of people who commit violence with guns. However, of the claimed 13,000 annual gun murders (the actual amount is closer to 12,000), two-thirds (8,666) of the victims were young, black men who were killed, by and large, by young black men using stolen handguns. Would a reduction of gun-related homicides to 4,500 annually be acceptable? Of course not but perhaps focusing more on solutions to the related causes of poverty and gangs from which that violence arises would be more beneficial and less contentious.
At the swamp
Trade wars never work. Trade wars hit the consumer in the end. Those who support President Trump and his trade policy have sent America into the ditch in a few short years. So much for draining the swamp. The swamp is as polluted as ever — from Trump to the likes of Roy Moore to Alexander Acosta to Paul Manafort to Mitch McConnell to Kelleyanne Conway to Sarah Sanders. They are all covered in a putrid swamp.
No consideration
Regarding reader William Lang's assertion that Rep. Lori Trahan concluded that President Trump should be impeached after "careful consideration," where is the evidence of such contemplation? A short TV appearance, or a throwaway line in a press release about thinking really, really hard about it, and the 500th reference to once upon a time being on a congressional staff, is neither careful nor contemplative. Trahan should present her attempt to defend the indefensible in a detailed op-ed or letter to constituents so that it can be scrutinized, countered and demolished.
Funny, not funny
Following the Methuen City Council and mayoral races, how can anyone vote for any former candidate running for any office? It’s been better than Ringling Bros. clowns for the past three years. We are all still laughing.
Out of context
To the commenter, “Who is he,” well, he is the president of the United States whose statements are constantly either misquoted or given out abruptly with no reasoning or context. There is much more to the background checks issue, and the same applies to his remarks about Jews, which has been reduced to a cutting remark without explanation. Trump has done more for this country than any other president. Maybe all of us should consider “waking up.”
Helping no one
Those who do their homework know there are already plenty of gun laws on the books. More will not solve the problem. Anyone who wants a firearm can get one, whether they get one legally or illegally. Guns don't kill people, people kill people. As far as Jews voting for Democrats, President Trump is absolutely right: Democrats do nothing for Jewish people. Matter of fact, Democrats do nothing for the taxpayers except to give hard earned taxpayer money to the non-deserving. My parents were die-hard Democrats, but that was back when they were for the working class. It’s not that way anymore.