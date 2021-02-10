COVID-19 trends
Is it that the post-holiday surge is winding down, or that President Joe Biden is in office? It seemed as he was sworn in, everything was opening up.
Positive experience
My wife and I received our first COVID-19 vaccines today at a distribution organized by Trinity EMS. It was held at DiBurro's function facility in Bradford. It was well organized and efficient, with all protocols adhered to. The staff was personable, professional and informative. Any anxiety we had quickly disappeared. It was actually a pleasurable experience.
Failing grade
A professor from Harvard University gives the Baker administration an "F" for its handling of the vaccine distribution. I think Gov. Charlie Baker deserves an “F” for his two terms.
Lightning strikes
The person -- I assume it's only one -- who keeps commenting on how many events he or she has attended and not caught COVID-19 is the same type of person who'd stay outside on a golf course or ball field during a thunderstorm. The problem with publishing such comments is that it might encourage others to follow suit.
Biden's record
Imagine if the Trump administration put through 28 executive orders in the first two weeks of office, screened questions from the press ahead of time and de-platformed its opposition on social media. Remind me who is acting like a dictator again?
What reasons?
Will most Republican senators acquit our former president because they lack jurisdiction or because he has a free speech right to incite a riot to overthrow our government? Are the senators who believe that cowards, traitors or both? Let us see the miserable excuses for our former president’s real treason.
Virtuous leader
How did white evangelicals come to idolize a man who neither exhibits any of the cardinal virtues nor acts in a manner even remotely consistent with the biblical mandate to elevate love of God and neighbor above all else? Do they have a path back from this? Do they even want one?
Firearms sales
Why do these media types seem so bewildered that gun sales spike as Democrats expand their power and suppression of the constitutional rights of Americans? Between suppressing free speech in traditional and social media by branding any dissent with progressive communism as "racist hate speech" to suggesting a national database of firearm owners with government-run mental health checks, the current government skews tyrannical harder and faster than at any time in our history.
No masks
I was in my local grocery store this morning, and many shoppers were not wearing masks. Management must do more to throw these people out. It's mandatory in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They may be tired of mask-wearing, but they're the cause.
True intent
David Ismay, Gov. Charlie Baker’s $130,000 a year undersecretary for climate change, was caught on a conference call this week saying the administration needs to "break the will" of taxpayers when it comes to heating homes and driving cars. The dictionary defines “gaffe" as an unintentional act of speaking honestly and publicly by a Democrat about true Democratic intentions.
Sounds familiar
President Joe Biden shows he subscribes to the same kind of bipartisanship as other Democrats: If you do what he says, we have "unity." If you don't, you are an obstructionist, terrorist, white supremacist or maybe a Russian asset. He's pretty much the same president we would have gotten in 2016 had Hillary Clinton won.