Vaccine experience
My husband and I went to the Hooksett vaccine site Wednesday to receive our shot. I commend all the workers there for their great attitudes, knowledge and friendliness. It made the situation so much better during a stressful time. Thanks to all.
Caring
Conservatives care about other people, but they also care about the Constitution and not violating people’s rights, freedoms and civil liberties.
Ignoring advice
Most pre-existing conditions that make non-elderly Americans more susceptible to the effects of COVID-19 are related to obesity, a condition many Americans would avoid if they followed their physician's advice over the years. So now my children and I should wear masks everywhere we go to protect them? How is it these people can ignore years of medical advice and demand that anyone ignoring this one piece of medical advice change their behavior to protect them?
Money flow
A recent story in The Eagle-Tribune touted, “Billions of dollars in federal aid will flow into Massachusetts under a new pandemic relief package signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday." Unfortunately that money is flowing out of working class states that actually operate within their means. It's nothing but a blue-state bailout disguised as a COVID-19 relief bill.
Trail trash
Lots of trash and full doggie bags are thrown on the Methuen Rail Trail. It would be nice to have some trash cans along the trail, and also have some bags in the doggie bag container that's empty.
Suppressing Carlson
The U.S. Marine Corps official Twitter account has taken to attacking Tucker Carlson, one of the few private citizens in America who is publicly critical of our endless war policies and the use of our military to indoctrinate its members in woke dogma. It's just another case of our left-wing government's suppression of its own citizens.
Second shot
The Trinity EMS staff located at DiBurro's function facility distributed our 2nd COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, March 15, in the same manner as the first -- personable, pleasant, efficient and organized in such a way that it was like visiting old friends. After the required waiting period, they set up chairs on the veranda to allow people to enjoy the 70-degree weather for those who wanted to do so. Congratulations on a repeat performance.
New distance
The contributor concerned about people breathing on them should have no fear. New studies say the guidelines should be 3 feet of social distancing in schools, rather than 6 feet. Again they're moving the goal post.
Emergency help
Most Americans take comfort in hearing the Federal Emergency Management Agency is being deployed to deal with the crisis that Democrats created on our southern border by tying the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement from enforcing our immigration laws. That comfort would dissipate quickly if Americans knew FEMA is not being deployed to help stop the massive border crashing but to more quickly distribute the coming wave of illegal immigrants into the American interior.
Grocery prices
How do you like the rising prices at the grocery store? It's going to get worse as the price of fuel goes up, and we depend again on the Middle East for oil. Thanks, President Joe Biden.
ID required
With the argument that requiring ID for voting would be voter suppression, is the very same government committing "vaccination suppression" by requiring ID for a COPVID-19 shot?