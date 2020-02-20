Councilors’ demands
I work in Methuen City Hall, and I support Mayor Perry’s communication policy. We find it difficult to do our jobs in a timely manner when we are constantly interrupted by these rogue councilors demanding information, sometimes in a very rude manner.
Overt politics
Great work by Bill Burt on the recent story about Sox owner John Henry, and I’d even concede that as an owner, Henry deserves the benefit of the doubt with baseball moves. But I think overlooked in the piece was how one of the main reasons why Henry’s not beloved by locals is because in 2004 he campaigned long and hard for John Kerry while forbidding Curt Schilling from campaigning for President George Bush. Putting aside the merits of either candidate, overt politics and elitist treatment of your employees is not a good way for sports owners to endear themselves to New England fan bases.
Buttigieg’s resume
Pete Buttigieg is unquestionably qualified to be president. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard and studied at Oxford as a Rhodes scholar. He served honorably in Afghanistan. I'll admit he does not have the same history of misogyny, draft dodging, bankruptcy and nepotism as the President Trump.
Tax break?
I understand that our excise taxes go toward roads. I just bought a new vehicle for which I’m sure the tax will be very high. Yet, the roads in Lawrence are the worst I’ve ever seen. So do we get a break on our taxes?
Pushing back
Methuen’s taxpayers should thank City Council members Steve Saba, Jessica Finocchiaro and Nicholas DiZoglio for pushing back on the mayor’s department head policy. The mayor and his staff are trying to filter information they don’t want out. The mayor has potential but picked the wrong divisive staff. It will be a long two years to come.
Feds keep watch
Thank God for federal law enforcement. In the past decade alone, they've indicted and convicted scores of corrupt Massachusetts politicians, including House speakers; scooped up dangerous violent illegal immigrants whom local cops cannot touch; taken down an international fentanyl ring operating comfortably out of Lawrence; and blown the lid off systemic corruption in the State Police. Without the feds, Massachusetts would be a lawless frontier state.
Green Mountains
To the rugged outdoorsmen moving to New Hampshire because there are apparently no woods or hills in Massachusetts, and then clamoring for state services and welfare state policies, try Vermont. Let the rest of us Live Free or Die.
Dogs at the wheel
I have to agree with the writer of “Dog-free driving." We need a law against people driving with a dog in their lap. This goes way beyond "distracted driving.” It’s clearly possible that a dog will interfere with a driver's ability to operate the vehicle. I don't want to be killed because you could not use common sense and wait until you got home to hold your pet. For the safety of pets, as well, pets should be restrained in the car at all times.
Agreeable
Of course Methuen police Chief Joe Solomon is going to agree to an audit. If he didn’t, the red flags would be going up. It should have been done years ago. Please don’t let him fool the taxpayers he’s been abusing for 20 years.
Trump’s clutches
I saw where Cambridge police are told not to arrest illegal immigrants driving without a license but to instead issue a summons. This is to “keep them out of the clutches of the president.” What kind of a state are we living in?