My cousin was in for surgery at HFC at night. Because of back-ups in the operating room he was to be delayed for an hour. After receiving this news, the surgeon, Dr. G, wheeled my cousin out to his own car and personally transported him to Lawrence General’s OR, where the surgery took place. Nice job, Dr. G.
I see Medugno summer camp happening again in Methuen parks. Why is this private resident making money off our parks? Why does he get this privilege? Who is he friends with? Has he been properly licensed? What makes him qualified?
The reason Massachusetts senators have turned their backs on the residents is because they are from the same party that got us into this mess in the first place. Once they get elected they no longer care about the people. It’s how much they can grab.
Question: Is Ketanji Brown Jackson the best choice for the Supreme Court? Answer: Perhaps from the extremely small sector of population – Black female judges. Question: Is she the best judge we could get if all judges were considered? Answer: She might have been in the running.
You can tell the left-wingers see the political meteor coming for them; they are flooding all the local newspapers with letters, crashing conservative talk radio shows (no one listens to left wing talk radio), and covering Tucker Carlson every day on The View and Morning Joe. Like a murder of crows fleeing before a coming hurricane, squawking and flapping in the wind.
The next time you fill your tank at the gas station and pay obscene prices that cut even further into your family budget, make sure you thank Sen. Diana Dizoglio of Methuen, along with 29 other Democrats in the Massachusetts Senate.
To say the invasion of Ukraine would’ve never happened under Trump is mimicking Trump’s own rhetoric. Trump weakened Ukraine for four years, laying the groundwork for Putin. It’s unconscionable that Trump voters omit his impeachment for freezing $400 million in Ukraininan military aid. Those who voted for Trump should question their allegiance.
Now we see the cost of a non-functional military civilian leadership. President Joe Biden flirts with rhetorically launching World War III every day he speaks to reporters, but he can’t send out Mark Milley and Loyd Austin — the chairman of the chiefs and the secretary of defense — as they are more concerned with white fragility and QAnon boogeymen than military defeat of and defense against our actual foes.
