Christmas party
Well, it’s been two weeks since Thanksgiving, we celebrated with 15 people of various ages. No one, thankfully, contracted COVID-19. Maybe on Christmas we will really be daredevils and celebrate with 20 people. Maybe I’ll extend the Christmas invitation to Gov. Charlie Baker.
Other states
Why is it that no one has called for investigation of possible voter fraud in the states that President Donald Trump won? They keep saying there was “widespread" and "systemic" fraud. Doesn’t that include the states he carried, or is that a different system?
Budget cuts
How can Methuen give raises to the City Council and mayor, while making everyone happy? Start by cutting the police chief's pay by a third. That will still give him well over $200,0000. Take away the Chevy Tahoes, and you'll see another half-million dollar savings. Cut some superior officers, and that'll save at least a million. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to save money.
Passing blame
All of those who think President Donald Trump will be off the national stage once he leaves the White House have another thing coming. All of feeble President-elect Joe Biden’s mistakes will be blamed on Trump, and that’s all we’re going to hear for the next four years.
Due credit
Republicans want to praise and credit President Donald Trump, and Democrats want to praise and credit Joe Biden with getting the vaccine out in "warp speed." Well, it has nothing to do with any politicians. All the credit and praise belongs with all of the hardworking scientists and doctors. Time to take politics out of all this. It's time to heal and give thanks to the brave people actually doing the job.
Tax votes
Methuen City Councilors Nicholas DiZoglio and Jessica Finocchiaro are spendthrift liberals who've now voted twice against lowering taxes. Thank goodness they have no real power. Our taxes would skyrocket to New Jersey levels if they did.
Police appreciation
A few bad apples are overshadowing the great men and women of the Methuen Police Department. The citizens appreciate and applaud those who are doing the right thing. Your hard work does not go unnoticed.
Liberal menu
New England has five of the most liberal states in the union and one low-tax, commonsense state. When liberal Democrats move to New England, they have a smorgasbord of left-wing enclaves from which to choose. So, why do they keep coming to New Hampshire? You want high taxes and low liberty, go to Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island or Vermont.
Abortion toll
The death toll we should be talking about is abortions -- over 600,000 each year in the U.S. and over 18,000 per year in Massachusetts. That’s the real elephant and pandemic in the room.
Fraud strategy
I believe President Donald Trump always knew his fake claims of election fraud were bogus. His real intention is to keep his followers forking over money to his political action committee and to build up as much hate and dissent as possible in order to hamper President-elect Joe Biden.
Undercover
An “person with knowledge” of the investigation of Hunter Biden told CNN it's now going overt, but activity was covert in recent months due to Justice Department guidelines prohibiting overt actions that could affect an election. Please show me these guidelines making it legal for America’s top law enforcement agency to suppress facts about a candidate out of fear it might cause people to make an informed choice.
Continuation
In late September President Donald Trump said, on video, "Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very, we’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation." I think he wanted to say "mail-in" ballots, but his Freudian slip showed his true desire.
Irresponsible
Publishing the "COVID-19 hysteria" comment in Sound Off was the height of journalistic irresponsibility. You shouldn't give space to such right-wing propaganda that perpetuates lies and falsehoods about this pandemic, now taking more American lives every day than the number of deaths on Sept. 11, 2001. The column inches allotted to that rubbish only contributes to the spread of, and deaths from, this horrible disease filling our nation's morgues.