Left’s bullies
Great letter by Matt May in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune. He is exactly right about the climate change bullies, but it is part of a larger pattern of political bullying from the left. President George Bush wasn't wrong, he's "a war criminal" (even though more troops deployed to the Middle East under President Obama’s command). Justices Brett Kavannaugh and Clarence Thomas aren't too conservative, they are "rapists" (despite any lack of evidence to support this). The majority of citizens and scientists still researching the connection between human activity and climate change aren't critically thinking, they are "climate deniers.” And any moderately conservative voice trying to walk onto a campus is at best shouted down, at worst assaulted by mobs of indoctrinated left-wing psychopaths. It shows a movement with ideas so bad, so unpopular, as to surrender debate for demagoguery, demonization and bullying.
Money trees
The city should stop raising our taxes. Planting 500 trees — I hope the city of Haverhill has 500 bags to bag them. This is where all of our money goes.
Helping hand
I just want to give a shout-out to the Haverhill firemen. I had a carbon monoxide detector issue, and they came right out and checked the house over. They gave me some good advice, too. Luckily it was nothing. Thanks for the job they do.
Not easy
I’m taking a moment to say thank-you to the Methuen sanitation crew. With all of the snow piled high, the weeks to come won’t be easy. You are appreciated.
Personal jet
I could have sworn I heard the woman who uses a 12-seat Air Force jet as a personal Airbus to fly back and forth to San Francisco from Washington D.C. every week say, "The president abused his power for his own personal, political benefit at the risk of U.S. national security" on national television this week. There must be something wrong with my set.
Wasted time
If narcissists aren’t part of the Democratic Party, I can’t imagine where they might otherwise be. As for the impeachment hearings, those who don’t wish to testify most likely do not wish to waste their valuable time.
Promoting hate
Sound Off may be an “opinion” column, but too often it’s used to promote false information and hate. Please use it to express opinion, not to incite hate as our current leaders do. We’ve seen hate spread across the country in the form of letter bombs, expressions of anti-Semitism, vehicles driven into crowds, rhetoric spewed during speeches and even what’s promoted at rallies by our instigator-in-chief. We don’t need to give it another outlet.
What we condone
How can President Trump’s words, ”could you do us a favor, though” be nothing? How can ordering subpoenaed witnesses who work in the White House not to testify be nothing? How can you truthfully say the president is a man deserving of his office when he curses, talks of his wish to hurt someone physically, ridicules a disabled reporter, says he can do whatever he wants to women, and riles up a crowd with name calling of his peers as soon as they say something he doesn’t like? All because the economy is good?
Farmers' welfare
The Trump administration says it can save $5 billion over a number of years by kicking people off the food stamp program. It could save more than three times that amount in one year by eliminating the $18 billion in welfare payments to Midwest farmers affected by the China tariffs. They voted for President Trump and the members of Congress who support his trade war. It’s time they either find another market for their soy beans and pork, or start growing food Americans and other countries want.