No consequences
The real question is whether former Secretary of State John Kerry will get in trouble for leaking secret information? Nah, he won’t. Just look at his party. This too will get swept under the rug, just like all the flaws and crimes of the Democrats. It’s disgusting.
Not so 'bold'
Can President Joe Biden and his flacks stop calling the use of parliamentary tricks to ram through theft from the working class "boldness" by Congress? It's not bold, it's cowardly and dishonest. It was with the so-called COVID-19 "relief" bill, and with the infrastructure bill. Maybe these people need to get outside of Washington and work for a living for a few years to shed these delusions.
Calls answered
I would like to thank the women who answer the phones at the Methuen Department of Public Works. They are professional and pleasant, and they always get a problem solved. It doesn’t happen when you call the mayor’s office and the phone just rings, with no results.
They know better
One need only look at Twitter over the last week to see where the hate emanates from in this country: Privileged white liberals were busy telling African American Sen. Tim Scott how to be Black, while also telling Olympic champion and transgender woman Caitlyn Jenner that she doesn't know what she's talking about when it comes to gender and sports. Unlike Val Kilmer's Doc Holiday in the classic movie "Tombstone," liberals' hypocrisy knows no bounds.
Cheney's principles
One may not agree with Rep. Liz Cheney's politics but can certainly respect her principles. The unrepentant former President Donald Trump is a malignancy on the Republican Party, our democratic institutions and the character of the nation itself.
Switched sides
When I worked and lived in New Jersey, I got my news from New York, where it was well known that former President Donald Trump was a pro-choice Democrat. He changed to get elected. He doesn't care one way or another.
Large pothole
We always appreciate road work that makes our roads safer, but could a few improvements be done to the Route 97 detour? My goodness, that road is one big, rough pothole mess.
Different light
The United States is cutting incoming travel from India due to COVID-19. If President Donald Trump did that, he would be called every name in the book. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, is called an intelligent leader. The hypocrisy is so thick, I’m choking on it.
Sleepy senator
Nearly 27 million people watched the president's speech the other night. Nearly 27 million people watched Sen. Ted Cruz falling asleep. He should have stayed home. So glad he lives in Texas and not around these parts.
Service desk
I recently visited Methuen City Hall and found the new customer service desk to be a nice addition. Great job by Mayor Neil Perry on another improvement that makes services more accessible and improves Methuen. He has a fine team at City Hall, and the residents appreciate his work.
Long lines
My thanks to Gov. Chris Sununu for the 1 1/2-hour wait in the COVID-19 vaccine line in Salem the other day. That was a big improvement from the 2-hour line four weeks ago. My elderly neighbor almost passed out in line. What poor planning.
Awaiting the sequel
I'm not enjoying this current movie, but I can’t wait for the sequel, when the good guys get the glove back from the Thanos squad, snap their fingers and watch all the people cancelled during the past five years show back up on the internet -- former President Donald Trump, Pepe Le Pew, retired NHL player Jeremy Roenick, hockey commentator Don Cherry, "The Talk" personality Sharon Osbourne, Apu from "The Simpsons," the NFL and the Muppets. "Democrats: Endgame" is coming to a Congress near you in January 2023.