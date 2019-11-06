Climate dog
When called out about the failing state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom basically told the president he was unprepared because global warming ate his homework. These are not serious people.
Artistry
As a longtime Haverhill educator, I and many of my colleagues were appalled at the tenor of the School Committee election. Our schools have faced one crisis after another. Still, members of the School Committee are like artists in residence, always in the superintendent’s office painting different images of the blatant mistakes being made. The children who sit before us deserve better.
Spanish sticker
I had my recycle bin out in Lawrence, and the truck left a big orange sticker on top. They didn’t take my recyclables, though I don’t know why because everything on the sticker was in Spanish. I couldn’t read it.
Only 28%
Two thoughts about Methuen's election: First, I guess the meatballs didn’t make a difference. Second, it’s really sad that only 28% of the registered voters participated. Remember, people in other countries don’t get a chance to vote at all.
Mayor Perry
Neil Perry ran a clean race for Methuen mayor and his opponent did not. This is a case of good overcoming bad. Congratulations to Mayor Perry.
Silly defense
The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback, Lamar Jackson, ran circles around the Patriots’ defense last Sunday night and made them look silly. It reminded me of a flag football game I played in several years ago behind the stadium, where the opposing team's quarterback made me feel the same way. Maybe both were ahead of their times.
Worsened state
The Democratic candidates for president are pathetic. Their slogan should be, “Make America worse again.” The cost of their socialist ideas is enormous, their goal must be to destroy the fabric of this country and turn us into Venezuela.
Waiting game
I envy your readers with enough free time to clean up the falling leaves in real time. Perhaps they can set up nets to catch every leaf as it falls. The rest of us, with jobs and children who have homework and after-school sports activities, are more apt to wait until all the leaves fall before cleaning them up.
Sense of fairness
It appears that President Donald Trump is attempting to draw attention to his persecution as a private citizen running for office in 2016 to generate sympathy for his reelection campaign. The calculus would seem to be that if he can show independents that voted for neither he nor Hillary Clinton in 2016 that the system was rigged against him and he still won, and that the system is angry and doubling down on chasing him from office in 2020, he can get some votes in his column by appealing to America's innate sense of fairness. The bad news for Democrats is that I can tell you firsthand it is working.
Inequality
How is it that Joe Biden served 36 years in the Senate, plus eight more as vice president, yet blames President Trump for America's problems? Biden lives in the biggest house in his state and just bought another outside D.C. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic socialist, owns several houses and several cars. Former President Barack Obama recently bought another mansion on Martha's Vineyard. They all claim the money they’re spending came from lectures they gave on, among other topics, income equality.