Support seniors
Remember the 80 year-old woman looking to buy cheap batteries for lanterns because electricity is too costly, and saying that she lives in two rooms because she can’t afford to heat her whole house? She paid taxes for over 40 years and now needs a break. Give the elderly a break, not a newer school.
Warrants a closer look
Someone should check out why a decision of the Methuen Licensing Board is on the Alcoholic Beverages Commission hearing calendar for March 15. Could it be that someone put the city in the crosshairs of another lawsuit?
A cheer for cheerleaders
I wonder why there is never any mention about cheerleading in the sports section? These teams work very hard, as do the coaches. It would be nice to see all their hard work shown to the community.
Too few spaces
It’s nice to see interest in Haverhill’s Merrimack Street development. However, 370 new market-rate apartments at the old Goecke Parking Deck and a new parking garage with only 840 parking spaces. Do the math. That’s only 470 available spaces. What does the old deck hold?
Mark your lawn
The farmers that plow in Bradford do an amazing job. If you put markers out where your lawn is they will not plow over them. If you don’t, how are they to know where the asphalt ends and the grass begins?
Courtesy call please
Methuen, would you be so kind as to make calls about the trash and recycling pickup? This information is not easily found. Thank you.
Invasion fantasy
There’s been much written about Trump being cultivated by Russia for the past 40 years. It’s pure rhetoric and fantasy that he would have prevented the Ukraine invasion by Putin.
Special delivery
Wow, mail delivery is looking up. Last week I got mail only once but this week I got it twice. Does that mean I will get it three times next week?
Whose voice is it?
Yesterday the Russian State TV aired Fox TV commentator Tucker Carlson’s pro-Putin diatribe with Russian subtitles as Putin invaded Ukraine. I think Fox TV is, and has been for years, the voice of the Kremlin.
What was he thinking?
Everyone has an opinion why Putin invaded Ukraine? I think it’s for money. It’s an opportunity to skim revenue from an entire country; arrest anyone who has a good revenue stream; and install his own people for a percent. They can hire the next level and give them the opportunity to collect bribes instead of a paycheck.
Not what he said
There is a huge difference between saying that Putin went about this attack in a strategic way and supporting the attack. Biden and Afghanistan could not have been worse, 13 service members dead, countless civilians left behind.