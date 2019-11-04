Dire direction
I’m very concerned about where this country is headed. Pop Warner football is soon to be banned. A compliment to a co-worker can lead to firing and sexual harassment claims. Airplanes and automobiles could be banned. Eating meat is considered a sin. Everything we once had to work for will now be free — education, healthcare, food and housing. What a wonderful world it will be.
Bullied back
I've enjoyed watching Barstool Sports owner David Portnoy troll the left-wing members of his formerly antagonizing, currently imploding competitor, Deadspin. The Deadspin writers were like most of the sanctimonious members of the journalist class, thinking their progressive opinions to be gospel. I don't consume much of Barstool's content, and I didn't vote for Donald Trump for president, but in both cases, it’s fun to watch the left-wing bully police who've commandeered our pop culture get bullied back.
Staying home
It’s so nice to see 101-year-old Methuen resident Gelsomina Palese able to remain in her home due to her two daughters. They both work full time but arranged a plan to keep their mother at home. Many elders have no children, or have children who cannot leave their jobs to take care of them, and they end up in a nursing home. Congratulations to those daughters who've worked it out. Bless them.
Smear campaign
I wish someone who believes this impeachment process is legitimate would explain the fact that Democrats started talking about impeachment before President Donald Trump was even inaugurated. Theirs was an attempt to overturn the last election, and having failed at that, they’re now attempting to smear him enough to affect the next one.
Thumbs up
The same pinhead academics who wrote the masterpiece of fiction known as Obamacare with insurance companies back in 2010 have already given the thumbs-up to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's new healthcare plan. That's really all you need to know.
Trickle down
Great article on the "accidental food bank," and kudos to volunteers John Tierney and Stuart McNeil, and private sector leaders like Stop & Shop manager Dom Mondi, for making it happen. But look at the larger story: When regulation and central government planning are stripped away, the economy flourishes, as it has for the past three years with the boot of government removed from its neck. And when that happens, the excesses of that activity trickle down to the poor. The veterans and others who receive this charity join the rest of the nation in being better off under free-market policies than they fared during the first half of the decade under unbridled federal statism.
The tab
Oh goody, the “rich" are going to pay for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare for All plan -- just like they did Obamacare, right?
Would you?
As debate rages on about pulling out of Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, etc., apply the "is it worth it?" standard to the question: Would you send your son, daughter, husband, wife, mother, father, brother or sister to the Middle East to act as a tripwire between Turkey and Syria? If the answer is, no, then don't ask someone else to.
Press record
With Republicans questioning the transcripts of President Trump's now-infamous phone call — what it contained and what it didn't — even though up to 15 people were listening in on the call, maybe it's time to record these conversations.