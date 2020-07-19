Taking offense
I grew up in New York City, a melting pot of nationalities. We were called all kinds of names, depending upon our heritage, by our friends. If that happened now, kids would post it on Facebook. What happened to letting it roll off your back? Social media is ruining this world.
Virus data
Don't stop the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from receiving hospital data on coronavirus patients. Don't give President Trump’s administration more opportunity to lie, obfuscate or otherwise downplay and ignore the seriousness of the pandemic. Lives are at stake.
Methuen vacation
Each time I see the Methuen City Council meetings online, it's a harsh reminder that Chairman James McCarty and Councilors Steve Saba and Jessica Finocchiaro are the only better educated and qualified people on the council. Watching the current mayor and others is like watching Clark Griswold and his family of misfits.
Street gatherings
It's not that big of a deal that the Democrats are not having a convention this fall, since they already had a number of them this summer in cities across America. If you are curious where they were held, just walk toward the smoke and gunshots.
Virtual debate
Some people took offense from President Donald Trump using his Rose Garden press conference to rebut Joe Biden's news conference on Tuesday, but it’s called democracy. If Biden is going to hide in his basement, giving prepared statements to rooms full of empty chairs, it is completely fitting for Trump to debate him in as close to real-time as possible. If one candidate is hiding from voters, and running out the clock like Martha Coakley circa 2009 and 2010, this is how the opponent will virtually debate.
Scare network
CNN is on at my gym, I notice their coverage is wall-to-wall COVID-19 hysteria mongering. To watch CNN every day is to not even know American cities are disintegrating into cauldrons of racist hatred and violence, unleashed by eight years of the Rev. Jeremiah Wright and Democrats stoking division. But CNN won't report on what it helped create. They’re too busy trying to scare Americans into hiding behind their couches.
Know better
If elected city councilors have no training in a field, no relevant education and no experience, they should stop and consider for a moment how ridiculous it is for them to substitute their judgment for that of professionals.
No hoodies
If you want to slow down crime, don't allow hoodies to be worn when the weather doesn't call for them.
Dining out
Why aren’t people dining out and supporting restaurants? Four of us had fantastic meals at Orzo Restaurant in North Andover on Saturday night, and there were only three other tables with guests. Help our restaurants to stay in business. Don’t be afraid of coronavirus; be afraid of businesses going bankrupt.
Not requested
I did not request a ballot, I do not want an absentee ballot. I certainly intend to vote at the poll. I sent my application back to Secretary of State Bill Galvin, clearly marked “unrequested and unwanted.” A useless effort, maybe, but I feel good about it.
Closing again
The ones refusing to wear masks will be the reason we end up closing down again. And they will be the ones complaining the most about it, even though they will be responsible.
Edible thanks
It’s so nice of all these companies and people donating pizza, doughnuts, cookies, pastries, etc., to the Methuen Police Department to thank them for their services. I wonder if any of the police have gained weight.
Show of force
Once again President Donald Trump is flexing his dictator muscles. In a repeat of his June 1 violent rout of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters from in front of the White House, he again unilaterally preempted local authorities and sent federal agents without proper insignia to bust heads and arrest peaceful protesters in Portland, Oregon. Such a flagrant show of force is worthy of despots such as Bashar al-Assad in Syria or the Chinese government in Tiananmen Square. I expect his base is lapping it up.