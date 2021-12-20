School should have acted
North Andover Public Schools ought to be ashamed. David Russell (recently arrested for assault of a student at Timberlane Regional High School) was reported no less than a dozen times during his tenure at North Andover Middle School, where he previously worked. Absolutely nothing was done. Instead, he was allowed to continue preying on vulnerable young girls. What a stain on our town.
Trahan hard to reach
Have you ever tried to contact Congresswoman Lori Trahan through her website? What a joke. I wrote a paragraph to her through her website and only got error messages each time I tried to send. When you try to reply to her emails that doesn’t work either. Thanks Lori.
Set the record straight
The person who said “vaccines are impervious” to the new omicron variant is disseminating more vaccine disinformation. No one says that the vaccines will completely cure COVID. I was fully vaccinated when I was infected. My only symptom was a little fatigue. Had I not been vaccinated I probably would have been seriously ill. This kind of hyperbole is why so many remain unvaccinated. Many of the unvaccinated get the virus and transmit it to others then it mutates causing variants. Instead of criticizing the vaccines, maybe do a little research.
Won’t be fooled twice
Across America in 2022, American cities are rebuilding back better their criminal justice systems after Joe Biden and the squad defunded and destroyed them. Fool us once, shame on us. Fool us twice in 2022, cut off every city in America from any federal funding if they elect the same Marxist mayors, city councilors, and attorneys general.
Where’s holiday cheer?
Superintendent Brandy Kwong has banned anything Christmas from the Methuen Schools. There is to be no mention of Christmas whatsoever – no parties or celebrations, no Christmas music. How sad is it that she treats the children like little robots?
Only where credit’s due
To the writer of “give Biden some credit,” please get your facts straight. One of the first acts done following his inauguration was to close the domestic pipeline. Prior to that we were independent of foreign oil. Following that act, the price of gasoline, as well as heating oil, skyrocketed, and we started importing oil again. Lately the pump price has eased off a few pennies, but they have a long way to go before they reach the pre-inauguration price.
Turn it down
Noise on Jackson Street in Methuen: Can anything be done about the booming music coming from cars? The cars are stopped waiting for the light to change and their music rattles my windows. In addition to the trash thrown on my lawn, it’s just lovely.