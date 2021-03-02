Shameless
Gov. Andrew Como sent New York seniors to nursing homes to die, fabricated government reports, bullied government officials and sexually harassed his staff. He has no shame and neither do those who follow him.
Pork bill
The latest $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill is full of non-virus pork -- for a tunnel for San Francisco and a bridge in northern New York, not to mention money going overseas. Some of it isn't even scheduled to be spent until 2023. This is what you sent to Washington.
Not advertised
They had a vaccination clinic at the Consentino School in Haverhill? Why wasn't it advertised to all? How do some people jump others in line in terms of qualifications for the shot? We have enough friends and family stuff going on already.
Bad start
More than a month into President Joe Biden's "build back better" plan, and thousands of jobs have been lost while the president is solving immigration problems -- for Mexico. Looks like America is last.
Follow science
In an article published on Jan. 26 by the Journal of the American Medical Association, three researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission of COVID-19. We must follow the science. Science indicates schools can open.
No comparison
Three women have made accusations of sexual harassment, nursing home deaths are obfuscated, and an economy is ruined with draconian, unconstitutional lockdowns. The Emmy goes to -- not Sen. Ted Cruz. Don’t compare Cruz to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, ever. It’s comparing apples to oranges.
Long discussions
I wholeheartedly believe that Methuen City Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro prides herself on being thorough, but her lengthy discussion of every single matter that crosses the council's desk is exhausting. She speaks as though the public watching the meetings from home are idiots. I find it to be an insult to my intelligence.
Questionable value
Methuen is going to get a grant to light the Spicket River falls during its peak flow in the fall. This doesn't make sense. What are the people who are out of work, trying to make ends meet as the result of the pandemic, going to think? It seems to me that there are more logical targets for this grant than to support the arts. The artistic value of the falls are questionable.
Thesaurus
Contributors seem fascinated with the word draconian. Maybe try some synonyms for a little originality -- stringent, harsh, severe, strict, extreme or drastic.
Due credit
As for giving President Donald Trump credit for the vaccines, if I remember correctly, he called COVID-19 a hoax. He kept saying the virus was going away in the summer. His administration never had a plan. He never listened to Dr. Anthony Fauci or science. President Joe Biden has done more in one month to provide numerous vaccines that Trump had done in his last year in office.
Different purpose
Republicans used budget reconciliation to dole out giant tax breaks to corporations and the richest. Democrats used budget reconciliation to help save lives and the economy. It’s a difference in values.