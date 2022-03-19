How much more?
I would like to know about the “very heavy price” that President Biden keeps telling Americans will happen to Putin if doesn’t stop. Putin keeps doing more attacks on hospitals, schools, places where the signs read children and others. Every time I hear President Biden mention the statement “heavy prices, Putin does something worse. How much more can those people, their children and their country endure?
One way to save gas
With the price of gas so high I am saving the front end on my car from the Haverhill roads. Why can't they patch all the holes and not just every third one on the streets they do patch on?
Stronger is better
Had any other president been in office Putin would not have invaded Ukraine. Biden is weak and world leaders know it. After our disgraceful departure from Afghanistan the world sees a weak America. With Biden at the helm our very existence is in jeopardy.
Just a regular guy
Donald Trump is no longer president. He, like you and I, can say anything he wants, which is his opinion of current Russian strategies and how our administration may want to handle this mess. More and more I read the question being raised that if he was colluding with Russia when he was in office, why wasn’t Ukraine invaded then?” Good question, no?
Trump and dictators
If Donald Trump was still president he would be throwing roses at the feet of the Russian troops as they invade and bomb the peace-loving people of Ukraine. He has always admired brutal dictators and hoped to do the same in our country, hence the Jan. 6 insurrection. First it was Ukraine and, if he had his way, we’d be next.
Putin must be stopped
The Russian bully with the Napoleonic complex needs to be jailed and tried for war crimes. Who is he to dictate who can belong to NATO? After destroying a sovereign nation city by city he's going to allow Ukraine to come to the table and compromise? He has to be stopped permanently. His ego is bigger than his brain and body.
To 'lie by omission'
Nice try. Trump had nothing to do with the disastrous exit of Afghanistan. Biden is responsible for giving up the military base, the lives of 13 service members, leaving countless Americans behind, and billions worth of equipment and technology.
Smart, not weak
Let’s face it, people are criticizing Biden for being weak in his “ fear of escalation” in the Ukraine crisis. But we would be damned if he sent our troops over there, getting us involved in what would ultimately lead to WWIII. You can’t have it both ways, America. Are you ready to send your sons and daughters and face the consequences of escalation? I think not.