Common sense
How many more people have to die before we reinstate the assault weapons ban and limit on high-capacity magazines, and pass universal background checks? After they passed in 1994, there was a big drop in mass shooting deaths. When the ban expired, they rose again. Common sense saves lives.
Campaigning
Haverhill City Councilor Joe Bevilacqua cannot help himself. He used the school bus meeting as a re-election campaign event.
Red ink
I read a headline of a Pew Research article with a headline, "Fewer Americans view deficit reduction as a top priority as the nation’s red ink increases.” I must admit, the first time I read it, I thought it said, "Fewer Americans view deficit reduction as a top priority as the nation’s collective intelligence decreases.”
Obama’s precedent
As regards a fellow Andoverite’s letter to the editor and its assertion that President Trump is a master of social media, well, I guess Bob Pokress forgot about former President Barack Obama, who at the time was hailed for using social media to his advantage to get elected. Stop the hypocrisy. Obama would have been the worst dictator, if he were allowed to be.
Wrapped up
Someone asked where Neil Perry was when the police contract was being discussed by the City Council? He was a private citizen, looking on in astonishment and embarrassment at the incompetence of mayors Steven Zanni and James Jajuga, and Councilwoman Jennifer Kannan. Zanni and Jajuga are gone. We don't need to give Kannan more power. She’s too wrapped up in real estate, plumbing, subpoenas and political paybacks to be in any leadership position.
Shifting answers
I watched the Methuen mayoral debate the other night. Jennifer Kannan’s reasons when asked why she signed a police contract that can bankrupt the city kept changing from not understanding it, being lied to, not reading it to blaming the auditor and solicitor. When you tell the truth, your story never changes.
Their job
A full 6% of the U.S. Senate - Sens. Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennet, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders - is currently running for president. (It was 7% before Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand dropped out.) They spend their time berating President Trump for not fixing our immigration, healthcare, education and environmental policies — otherwise known as "their job.” Maybe we should require senators to show a demonstrable ability to do their current jobs in the legislative branch before we consider them as candidates for a higher office in the executive.
Yelling
I am the female Democrat who previously wrote about Sen. Elizabeth Warren. My criticism has nothing to do with her being a woman. What comes out of her mouth is ridiculous, and she should stop yelling every time she makes a statement.
Blame game
Once again Mayor James Fiorentini blames someone else for the faults within. He knows well the superintendent got rid of the transportation coordinator and then paid no attention to bus routes and the like. So he blames North Reading Transportation, which has a stellar record of service. We who work in our schools know it, and so does he. The schools opened with organized chaos, the likes of which few of us have ever seen. He should stop the blame game and, with the School Committee members who cry for transparency, get a backbone.