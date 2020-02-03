Crimes against us
I was initially skeptical of this whole impeachment process, but I am a convert now that it is winding down. The evidence of abuses of power for political gain has become irrefutable, the clear signs of a co-opted American democracy have been proven beyond the shadow of a doubt, and the perversion of the truth at every turn to cover all of this up is undeniable. The only question remaining before us is how many Democrats can we remove from office for perpetrating these crimes against our country?
Military losses
Too bad our military don't get as much TV coverage and an outpouring of love when its members go down in a helicopter crash.
Accomplishments
Allow me to thank James Holland for his recent letter highlighting President Trump’s accomplishments. It is so rewarding to know that people really do know the facts about all that Trump has done. Holland did in one letter to the editor what the whole of a Democratic Congress will not acknowledge.
Childish exchange
I sometimes wonder if all of the Sound Off contributions regarding the impeachment trial are from many people or an obsessed few. I wish they could lend opinions on some local issues that actually have relevance to us readers. I’m tired of the childish exchanges.
Exaggerated count
Upon reading Bill Kirk’s account of Joe Biden’s visit to Salem, New Hampshire, weekend before last, one may have thought by his word picture that there were thousands of followers seeking to get a glimpse of their savior. He wrote: “They came from all over eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Some even trekked up from Washington, D.C.” For goodness sake, he was at a grammar school. There were 300 to 400 people there, at most. I wonder how The Eagle-Tribune will describe the tens of thousands who will be in and around the Southern New Hampshire University Arena when Trump holds his rally Feb. 10.
Rejection
Rap mogul Jay-Z co-produced the Super Bowl halftime show, which to me was nothing more than degrading and sexual and far, far from song and dance. Jay-Z and Beyoncé decided to sit while the national anthem was sung so beautifully. The country that allows him to “perform” and make millions of dollars, he rejects. He should take his interest to another country and see how he makes out.
What about Clinton?
In his Feb. 2 letter, Dennis A. DiZoglio urges supporters of President Trump not to "sell your soul to an amoral, unethical, uncaring human being." That is a fine description of Hillary Clinton, who by any objective measure is one of the most corrupt individuals in American political history. DiZoglio must have selected a write-in candidate in the 2016 election or abstained altogether.
Malden Catholic’s gain
Congratulations to former Andover coach Chris Kuchar. He’s done great things at Malden Catholic. Andover hockey could have been the beneficiary of his coaching prowess but for a self-important School Department employee doubling as a dissatisfied hockey parent. Our loss, his shame.
Record of service
A recent Sound Off commenter called Ray DiFiore a “retread.” I’ve known DiFiore for 50-plus years and have never heard one negative thing about him. Anyone would be thrilled to have him on their team. Plus, he recently won the American Training’s prestigious Life Matters Award, which is one of many he has received for his public service. You should require people to submit, and you should print, the names of readers who hide in anonymity and smear a good man’s name. If you did that, these people would not be so ready to air their negative views. Amen.