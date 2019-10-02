All about him
Another day, and President Trump's last tweet before he went to bed was about himself, and his first tweet of the day is about himself. We need a president whose first and last thoughts of the day are about how to help Americans. Is that too much to ask?
No strings
The writer of the recent comment “Move forward" says it’s condescending to suggest the most intelligent voters will support Jennifer Kannan. Yet voting for Neil Perry would be a good choice? Supporting Perry would definitely be going backwards and maintaining status quo with people who’ve brought our lovely city down and put us on the brink of bankruptcy. Voting for Kannan will move us forward with no strings attached.
Things will change
I found a recent post funny. It said intelligent will vote for Jennifer Kannan for mayor. What a joke. The people of Methuen are sick of business as usual, with the lack of accountability and contract errors. This will change when Neil Perry becomes mayor; he has a background in business and contracts.
Enforce the code
Having read The Eagle-Tribune article about the inspectional services in Lawrence and the quote from the director, they have to get it into their heads that their job is to enforce ordinances, and not to play patty-cake with people who infringe upon the law. If you want “likes,” go to social media and collect them. Or is it a matter of who you know and what you get away with, like the ice cream monger in the Common?
More days
The average teacher in Haverhill makes $60,693 a year for only 180 days of work. Now they're whining for even more. Here's a dose of truth: Most Monday through Friday people work about 261 days of the year. The average Haverhill income is $65,926 dollars per year. Teachers can't work only a fraction of the days as everyone else and expect to have a matching salary. It's not about "worth" or "respect." The truth is, this is America, not a socialist, wealth redistribution system. Work more days, get more pay.
Steyer’s limits
I disagree with most of Tom Steyer's platform, but as the only candidate who has made congressional term limits a primary part of his candidacy, it may just be enough to get my vote in the primaries.
Ship’s commander
I have a friend who was a commander aboard a nuclear submarine. He tells me stories about control rooms with 1,500 valves running the entire vessel. His job was to develop procedures to ensure people operating those valves knew exactly what they were doing and that there was no possibility for error. Lives depended upon his operational and management expertise. The responsibility of Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera is no different. This is not subjective. By law, whatever happens within the public domain of the city is his sole responsibility.
Poor precedent
Let me get this straight: It’s taken City Council President Jennifer Kannan eight months to file an Ethics Commission complaint against herself after the state inspector general’s letter (she must not own a phone). Also, she is now reporting her own illegal actions and blaming everyone else. To top it off, she admits that she was not smart enough to even read and understand the police contract she voted on. And she wants to be mayor?
Time to go
Bernie Sanders, age 78, had a "heart procedure" (newspeak for heart attack) and had to cancel campaign events. Godspeed in his recovery but it is clear this man - and many other members of the Senate and fellow presidential candidates - are too old to be sitting in these vital seats of power. Not only should he end his candidacy for president, he should begin transitioning out of the Senate, doing voluntarily what common sense term limits would have forced him to do years ago.