Shamefully disloyal
Trump and Pompeo have shown where their true interests lie by praising a monster and a dictator. Any former president who could not stand up for democracy and the rule of law needs to be held accountable once and for all. He needs to be brought to justice for his crimes.
Open the pipeline
Thanks, President Biden, for stopping the pipeline. Now we can be dependent on foreign oil and watch the prices of gas and heating fuel skyrocket. Don’t forget electricity is still 60% created by fossil fuels. Right or wrong it will take years to change to other sources.
The Democratic way
To “adding things up”: Spoken like a true Democrat. You should check your facts. Did gas cost you this much when Trump was president? The guy before him was responsible for any outstanding debt. That’s the Democratic way.
Not special delivery
Informed delivery indicated that 15 pieces of mail were to be delivered to me Feb. 22. I received nothing. Many of the items were “Important Tax Documents.” What’s going on? This is not acceptable.
Merry Christmas
Mail delivery in Methuen continues to be a real problem. Today I received a New Year’s card and a Christmas card postmarked Dec. 23. This nonsense has gone on long enough.
Flagging bad behavior
Every time I see Trump on a stage or at a podium there are American flags behind him. Why? He seems to hate the United States, the Constitution and wants to eliminate democracy. He’s a traitor and should be in jail. .
Gas price solution
When Biden says he wants to “lower gas prices at the pump,” what exactly does he mean? He could lower prices immediately by putting back the keystone pipeline where we produced our own oil and gas.
Seeing the light
I love Christmas Lights. I keep a set lit most of the year. If you don’t like them then look the other way. They are beautiful.
Bad record
I’ll take Trump’s tweets over Biden’s blunders. We have the highest inflation rate in 40 years, Mexican cartels running roughshod on our southern border, the loss of 13 service members in a disgraceful exit from Afghanistan, and a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Be like Lincoln
To all who consider yourself Republicans, it is essential that you watch History Channel’s “Abraham Lincoln.” It will show you what a real humanitarian Republican truly is. Not a Trump Republican. My goodness, how things changed.