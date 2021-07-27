Beautiful memorial
I just visited Mill Brook Park in Haverhill with my father, who is a Vietnam veteran. It was worth the ride from Chicopee. What a beautiful park and monument. Thanks to whoever got this done.
Now hiring
At the driveway entrance into the Walmart on Route 28 in Salem, I saw a person accepting money; he held a huge sign proclaiming, "Will work for food." I wonder if he’d ever turned around and looked at the building? Behind him was a huge banner that said, "Walmart Now Hiring.” The Wendy's at the corner had similar signs, which also touted the offer of food for the workers. I wonder how willing he really was he to “work for food"?
Stirring fear
It looks like Democrats saw recent poll numbers and realized that when not being scared out of their wits by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans see the party clearly for what it is -- a group of petty, power-mad kleptocrats. So they whip up the fear mongering to keep Americans under the yoke of big government.
Life rings
After a recent drowning of a police officer trying to save a swimmer in trouble, I asked a family member who is a police officer if they have rescue equipment in their cruiser. The answer was no, they do not. Moreover, they are not trained to rescue a drowning swimmer, and instead they’re instructed to wait for the fire department. I have training and agree to a point that waiting may be best. Then again, I think every police cruiser should have a life ring and some rope, just in case.
Federal mandates
The federal government has no actual power to mandate masks or lockdowns. Only weak kneed state leaders made those a reality.
Qualifications
What makes Karoline Leavitt a "rising star" in the GOP? Is it just because she worked in the office of the insurrectionist former president, then worked for one of his closest supporters in the House of Representatives? I guess standards for who qualifies for political office in former President Donald Trump’s GOP are very low.
Sports bets
What are the odds that Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka will try to put a stop to Massachusetts implementing legal sports betting? Wake up, the state is losing out on big tax dollars to our neighbors, which gladly accept sports betting.
Feeling safe
Perhaps the person who would like to attach vaccine cards to people so they can avoid those who are unvaccinated would instead prefer the unvaccinated to wear badges, as certain people did during one of the saddest chapters of history. If you’ve had the vaccine, what are you afraid of? Are you afraid of being told you are safe?
Moving forward
Let’s remember that Joyce Campagnone was on the Methuen City Council when we had the police chief fiasco as well as the ridiculous police union contracts. She was also in office when the School Department overspent its budget by $4 million. That in itself should disqualify her from holding public office again. Methuen has to move forward and leave the past behind.
Clean up
When will the city of Methuen clean up the dump-and-drive at the YMCA parking lot on Haverhill Street? People are leaving used toilets, mattresses, broken furniture and unwanted appliances at the clothing bins on a regular basis. Kids are playing in this and are going to get hurt.
McStraws
While I was out running errands yesterday, it got hot in my car. I stopped at McDonald's in Haverhill to get a cold drink, and I was pleasantly surprised to be given a paper straw in place of the usual plastic. It is nice that McDonald's is finally doing something good for the environment. I hope the other fast food places will follow their lead.
Split speed bumps
I had hope for Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez before he re-installed the split speed bumps. Maybe the mayor and City Council should watch the fools who drive diagonally between the bumps at breakneck speeds. Straight line speed bumps are less dangerous.