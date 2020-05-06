Obituaries
Anyone who thinks wearing masks infringes on their constitutional rights should read the obituaries and count the deaths due to complications of COVID-19.
Always negative
There we have it: The answer and response to “distorted facts” is always negative from the Democrats. Never will you hear of accomplishments. Never will you hear of good, positive reactions. Never will you hear of the hard work and strong minds that have gone into the coronavirus fight. Not from the Democrats.
Fine everyone
Just wondering if Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Somerville Mayor Joseph Cutatone and Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera are going to fine the illegal immigrants for not wearing masks?
Backup info
Kudos to Methuen City Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro for requiring all City Council backup material be provided electronically to residents before meetings. I don’t understand why Councilor Joel Faretra was against this measure and insulted Finocchario for bringing it forward.
Bad deal
I heard Mayor Neil Perry announce a $5.7 million budget shortfall. How does he plan to pay the police superior officers' increased rates? I hope the City Council stands up to this proposal. It’s not a good deal for Methuen.
Responsible
I think Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh should be held criminally responsible for the spread of the coronavirus. They knew about the Biogen conference back in February and covered it up.
Precious life
It sets a new bar in chutzpah when the same party that tells us "every life is precious" tries to insert funding for relaxing abortion regulations into a COVID-19 relief bill.
Unplanned, unfocused
I appreciate the letter writer’s insights about President Trump’s campaign. Interesting that it’s growing deep roots. It's a shame his administration isn't similarly blessed. Instead it limps from one chaotic crisis to the next with a lack of planning, lack of focus, mixed messages and nepotism.
‘Battle’s Over’
This Friday, May 8, marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. To help celebrate, bagpipers all over the world are being asked to play “The Battle’s Over,” a traditional pipe tune, at 3 p.m. This was the time it was broadcast that the war was over. I will be participating from my home in Peabody.
Dancing distantly
Regarding the recent article, "Schools mull ways to observe yearly rites" for high school graduating classes during the COVID-19 crisis, I'd like to suggest this year’s senior proms be "semaphore-mal.”
Bad advice
The three former Methuen city councilors who received letters from the Ethics Commission aren’t to blame for voting on the police contracts. They were guided by the city solicitor. I wonder if he received a letter.
Truly baffling
I read the recent letter about being baffled. I am baffled that President Donald Trump said in February that the coronavirus response was a Democratic hoax, that it would be over by April, that it was like the common cold, that more people die each year from the flu, that a month ago he predicted a vaccine in a few months, that he is more concerned about money than people's health, that he encourages domestic neo-Nazis and skinheads who wave Confederate flags and carry automatic weapons. It doesn’t just baffle me, it disgusts me.
Grande complainer
I have to laugh at the person who submits to Sound Off on a regular basis to complain about Starbucks. It meets the criteria of essential business, as they sell food. Why do you want to exclude it but let other restaurants stay open? The employees in that Starbucks are hardworking people and keep the long lines moving. The problem is not Starbucks. It’s the people who clearly can see cars waiting to turn into the parking lot, but instead of moving around the line, they stay in it so they can complain. Maybe take a different route until this all blows over.
Forced masks
Can I personally hold Gov. Charlie Baker responsible if my 3-year-old suffocates or chokes on his mask? I know the virus came from China, but I didn’t think we’d turn into communist China. Baker should be voted out.