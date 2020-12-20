Get over it
How can grown up, responsible people believe what the president says and allow him to attack our country and damage our democracy? He lost the election. Get over it, and condemn him for his actions.
Paid enough
Now, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wants us to pay off America's student loan debt? After a summer of radicalized, angry white college kids looting cities and defacing Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass statues, haven't we working class Americans paid enough for our broken higher education system?
Snow issue
Why is anyone worried about a kid getting a day off from school for a snow day? If it's a day off, they have to make it up at the end of the year. So where's the problem?
Facing questions
To those who say President-elect Joe Biden ducks the press and doesn't face tough questions, what was he doing in the crosshairs on Stephen Colbert's late night comedy show?
Softball question
Stephen Colbert’s question to President-elect Joe Biden was phrased so carefully to first imply an attack specifically on Biden, then to soften it so no direct information about his son could possibly be given except for the same old, "I have confidence in my son.” I really hope most people see through this cover-up.
Presidential preview
President-elect Joe Biden from the basement hasn’t even been sworn in, and gas prices are going up. A year from now, mark my words, we'll be paying $4 a gallon and more. We’ll be hiding in our basements as a result of his upcoming failures.
Personal delivery
I'd like to publicly thank Mayor Neil Perry for personally delivering masks to my family last weekend. I'm sure he had better things to do on a Saturday afternoon. He truly has Methuen and its residents' best interests at heart.
Ranger colors
I am so disgusted after reading a thread on social media where some people criticized the color of lights (Ranger blue and white) of Mayor Neil Perry's sponsored tree in Methuen Square.
Now in line
The Republicans who supported this president as he claimed the virus was part of a Democratic hoax, and then didn't wear a mask, are all suddenly getting the vaccine. And they're in line ahead of all the responsible Americans who've been wearing masks and were social distancing from the start.
Obscured plates
We have spark shows when there’s less than a half-inch of snow, but let’s not forget the hidden plates on these snow plows. If they damage your property, where do you go to complain? The city or town where you live? You’ll be asked questions about identifying marks or if you got a plate number. Sure, we can identify city or town plows, but not the contractors.
Democrat Tea Party
A few years ago, when one of my Democrat friends was enjoying himself a little bit too much as he watched us Libertarians hold Republicans' feet to the fire, I told him, "You know, the Democrat Tea Party is coming soon." Well, this is the front desk, my friend, your Tea Party has arrived, and I'll enjoy watching the fur fly.
Title choice
How ironic to see a bunch of people who refused to call Donald Trump president, even though he's been our actual president for almost four years, act offended when others refuse to call Jill Biden "doctor," even though she's not actually a doctor but rather has an doctor of education degree.
Poor image
There are many injuries that result from snowblower accidents. Was it wise to put a photo of a 10-year-old in the newspaper snowblowing his driveway? I think not.
Snowmobiles
It is unbelievable how many inconsiderate people there are who don't clear snow from the roofs of their cars. When the sun warms up the snow on your roof, and you apply the brakes, it all slides down onto your windshield while you are driving. Then what happens? You cause a multi-car crash. The police should ticket these people and force them to clean off the snow.