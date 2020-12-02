Grim reality
If your pet is "lost" for more than two months, it's not really lost. Let's be realistic. Please take down the signs from the telephone poles.
No decoration
Are you kidding? Methuen is going to spend $68,000 for holiday decorations. Disposable funds should be put toward more COVID-19 testing because we are still in the red after many weeks. Kudos to the councilors who said no.
Holiday cheer
I love all the Christmas lights and decorations I’ve seen throughout the Merrimack Valley. We all could use a little Christmas spirit -- especially with the next liberal administration about to take office, with its cancel culture. Maybe people are getting worried.
Vast conspiracy
Who else "rigged" the election by being one of the record 80 million people voting for Joe Biden?
Saying nothing
I think the vast majority of elected Republicans know Joe Biden was elected. They know there was no systemic fraud or massive mysterious ballot dumps. They know this and could affirm the integrity of our democratic process, but they don’t want to make the truthers mad.
Condemnation
I find it the height of hypocrisy watching Methuen City Councilors Steve Saba and Nicholas DiZoglio condemning the actions of the 2017 council, yet both vehemently supported one of these 2017 council members for mayor just last year. The actions of the entire 2017 council should be investigated.
EMT scandal
Several years ago, when it was learned that then-Deputy Fire Chief William Laliberty and other Haverhill firefighters received EMT stipends even though they did not take the state-mandated training, he wasn't penalized. Instead Mayor James Fiorentini promoted him to chief. Most people would have been prosecuted, but not in Haverhill. Now, as Laliberty retires, firefighters are lining up to take his place. Let's see if Fiorentini gives the job to one of the other 29 firefighters implicated in the scandal that put residents at risk.
Lessons learned
We should learn from this pandemic how to deal with a future pandemic. We know how to put out a fire, we have firefighters and train them. The same has to be the case with epidemics so that they don't become pandemics. That's not socialism, it's common sense.
Low quality
Whenever I bought something like a blouse or garment that did not wear well, fell apart quickly or shrunk in the wash, my mom would always say, "You get what you pay for." When I tasted a food that just wasn’t what I wanted or didn’t taste like it should, my mom would say, “You get what you pay for." I have applied that same line to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: "You get what you voted for."
Pandemic team
Just a reminder that President Donald Trump disbanded the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018.
More votes
I read the Sound Off that stated, "No one wanted (Joe) Biden to be president." Yet, 80,978,429 U.S. citizens voted for the president-elect, who received 6.8 million more votes than President Donald Trump.
Stabbing suspect
Police in San Jose, California, say a man arrested for a stabbing rampage at a local church had been deported three times. Well, he won't be deported again after Jan. 20. In fact, I think the word "deported" will be erased from our dictionaries by Democrats.
Shot in the arm
I still shake my head over the recent comment that the Dow Jones Industrials went up because we are now getting a "competent" president. The market went up thanks to President Donald Trump pushing for the vaccine.
Thrifty councilors
The Eagle-Tribune should rethink its words when calling Methuen City Councilors Steve Saba and Jessica Finocchiaro "grinches." They, along with James McCarty, are the only councilors who really care about the citizens. Who in their right mind would vote for such an arrogant decorating plan? The councilors who voted in favor for this ridiculous idea should be ashamed. Where do think this money will eventually come from? The answer is the taxpayers. Mayor Neil Perry really went overboard this time.