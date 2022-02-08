Absurd analogy
“Mad at mandates," comparing COVID vaccination mandates to forced lobotomies is absurd. This "sky is falling" false equivalency has no bearing on the ongoing deadly pandemic which continues to be perpetuated by the unvaccinated. Ridiculous scare tactics like this aren't based in fact, nor should they be taken seriously.
Sad to watch
Sad to see Australia and Canada -- two formerly strong partners in global freedom -- devolve into left-wing totalitarian governments over COVID disinformation. A cautionary tale of what can happen in our own country if we let it.
Clean up the streets
Pedestrians and the disabled are still finding sidewalk and crosswalk navigation impossible in Haverhill, as violators of sidewalk clearing are pardoned by non-enforcement. Schoolchildren have to share streets with traffic and approaching buses as mountains of snow are piled on corners by plow operators. No common sense.
That’s what taxes are for
To “moving south”: First off, we pay high taxes in Methuen in which snow removal is included. The city is short of trucks. One reason is they raised the liability minimum on the insurance for private contractors. Not worth it for most. They’re still responsible for plowing the streets!
Empty mailbox
I haven’t received mail in five days. I live on Coolidge Street near Albion Street in Methuen and I see the mail truck go by at 10:30 on Albion Street everyday. Why can’t that mail truck deliver to all of us in our neighborhood? This has been going on for six months.
Enforce the rules
Lawrence has been doing a horrible job with snow plowing and parking enforcement. Most of these streets are so bad it’s like a one-lane road because the plow drivers are scared to get close to the curb and the police don’t enforce the parking ban.
The real ‘slippery slope’
To the person “mad at mandates.” I recently attended the funeral of a man in his 40s who died of COVID after weeks of intubation. He was unvaccinated. The only “slippery slope” you should fear is suffering a similar fate. I pray you will get the vaccine; it is a miracle.
Might actually view
I heard that “The View” was going to be better for a couple weeks. It almost makes me want to watch it. Almost!
Flawed logic
The writer's logic about potential mandates for cancer treatments and a lobotomy(!) is flawed. The vaccine mandates are to control a public health emergency.
Close the wallet
We all now know that government overspending is causing inflation. We know that our $30 trillion deficit is generational theft from our children. Yet Maggie Hassan and Ann Kuster are still in Washington D.C. pushing for more of it? Unbelievable.