Conservatism
The author of “Free society” actually argues for classic conservatism, as opposed to classic liberalism. Conservatism is freedom with responsibility. Liberalism is freedom without it. Mandates and lockdowns are, of course, neither.
Ends and means
Watching President Joe Biden’s surrogates try to turn the investigation into the disastrous execution of the Afghanistan withdrawal into an argument about whether or not we should have left, is like watching a drunken driver who plowed into a crowd of people and a police cruiser after a football game defending himself by saying, “Well, the game was over, I had to go home, what did you expect?”
Watching not reading
A recent Sound Off contributor cites attributes of right-wingers that, in my view, are the opposite of what I experience: They read books for information? Hardly. They gather information from a wide variety of sources? It’s more like different time segments of the same channel. As for reasoned, well thought positions on issues, just take a look at the social media where the hysteria reigns.
COVID-19 trends
In counties where former President Donald Trump received at least 70% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19 has killed 47 out of every 100,000 people since the end of June. In counties where Trump won less than 32% of the vote, the number of COVID-19 deaths is just a fraction of that — 10 of 100,000, the New York Times reports. It’s sad but I can’t understand the mindset of someone who aligns with beliefs associated with so many deaths.
Tell the world
I’m proud of Methuen for becoming a Purple Heart city, but I’ve noticed only one sign, in front of the fire station on Lowell Street. Why haven’t the other signs been placed on the entry ways to our city?
Shortchanged
The Cyber Ninja recount in Arizona shows that President Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly were both shortchanged hundreds of votes, while President Donald Trump was given 261 more votes and Sen. Martha McSally 541 more votes. Between that and the voter suppression bills, tell me again who is cheating in our elections?
Children’s deaths
On what planet does an American drone strike leading to the murder of seven children — and they were murdered at the hands of American armaments, no matter what mistakes led up to that happening — go without the president having to face the American public? It was now a full month ago, and President Joe Biden has refused to speak to the public about it. We’ve moved past incompetence and corruption to unfitness for command.
Not creditworthy
Democrats say we need to raise the debt ceiling, and failing to do so would signal to the world we are not creditworthy. Our country is almost $30 trillion in debt, and the people telling us we need to raise the debt ceiling want to raise that number by another fifth, with $5 trillion to 6 trillion in proposed and unnecessary spending ready to go. We are not creditworthy as a nation. No further signals are needed. I wouldn’t lend us another dime.
Test center
I find it troubling and ridiculous that Haverhill’s schools do not have a COVID-19 testing facility. Meanwhile, our superintendent and principals drive nice cars. How many thousands of staff and students are there? There are enough to have a testing center.