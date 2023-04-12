Beyond bunnies
The media proclaims Easter with Easter egg hunts, bunnies, chocolates and fancy baskets – no mention of its true meaning. Easter is about the Christian belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion. It begins with Ash Wednesday and ends with the Passion of Christ. We should know about Easter and bring the Lord closer to all of us.
Paula Giuffrida Hampstead
Just curious
Does the Sound Off writer who applies this standard to Donald Trump — “a person who attacks a seat of government should not lead that government, that truth is important to” — also apply that standard to state representatives who shut down their own state government with bullhorns, leading protesters in an insurrection inside the Tennessee Statehouse last week? Even if they are not white?
Nick McNulty Windham
Good question
On “60 Minutes” a Saudi person is questioned about the Saudi human rights violations and if it is proper for them to host extravagant sports events where participants are paid extreme amounts of money to perhaps cover up their human rights violations. He said, “The United States has hundreds of mass shootings; does that mean we should not participate in sports in the U.S.?” Shame on us for not abolishing assault weapons.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.