Support veterans
Instead of forgiving student loans, rewarding those who refuse to return to work and giving handouts to illegal immigrants, why not channel those funds to our soldiers and their families that have given so much in defending our freedom? They are the ones who deserve our support.
Unskilled work
There are jobs that require little effort and no expertise. These jobs are not supposed to support you and your family, but only to help you on your way to a better and more responsible career, like maybe as a medical, political or financial professional, or in a construction trade, and so on. To pay high wages to a job that requires minimum effort and little thought will only hurt the small business trying to survive.
Best and worst
In my 80-plus years, for best and worst presidents, I would rank the best as Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Dwight Eisenhower and Harry Truman. The worst would be Joe Biden, Lyndon Johnson, Barack Obama and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Spending plans
I watched the Methuen City Council review the budget and hoped for once the city could get through a budget without petty argument. Mayor Neil Perry proposed a fair budget, staff from every department worked through a pandemic, and all did a great job. We owe them all thanks and gratitude.
Damaged reputation
It's great that calls are being made for Gov. Charlie Baker to publicly apologize to former state Secretary of Veterans Affairs Francisco Urena. However, what politicians will help Urena win back his reputation? A political hack job has left him damaged goods with a family to support. He should sue the state and Baker.
Cruise finished
I don't know about everyone else but I am all done with this riverboat story in Haverhill.
Capitol deaths
Leftists cry endless tears over the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered two strokes before his death following the attack on Jan. 6. But they never say a word about Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer for daring to protest a stolen election. But she was a supporter of President Donald Trump, so they believe she deserved to be shot, isn't that right?
Wrong mooring
If Tim Slavit is allowed to moor his boat behind the Tap in Haverhill, where are the 400 passengers on his river tour going to park? It would seem a poor decision for the rest of the businesses in that area.
Children’s needs
The turmoil in school board meetings across the country illustrates just how badly the federal government failed our children over the past year, and just how the teachers unions' needs always come before those of the kids. This is yet another illustration of how the government that governs least governs best. Private and charter school students fared much better under COVID-19 - mentally, physically and academically. They were faring better before COVID-19 too, but no one knew it. Now it is undeniable.
Price hikes
Gas prices have not increased because Joe Biden is president, as a recent contributor stated. They’ve risen because of increased demand and a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline. Please check your facts.
Traffic jam
I agree with Haverhill Councilor Melinda Barrett regarding the traffic issues that will occur when the new apartment complex near Skateland opens. I have lived in Haverhill most of my life and in Bradford for over 20 years. The Route 125 traffic is already too much. Crossing over the Comeau Bridge sometimes takes 10 minutes. I will now be taking my business to Methuen and North Andover, which are easier to access than crossing over the Merrimack River to Haverhill. Let’s just keep “jamming” people into the city.