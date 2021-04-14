Profit motive
In an act of amazing chutzpah, our new gas company is already asking for pipeline safety rules to be relaxed to what they were prior to the 2018 explosions. Hopefully the state won't grant them. In my long experience, whenever a company asks for something, it's to enhance its profits and executive bonuses at the expense of workers, consumers and the communities where it does business. That's why I always vote my stock proxies against anything management wants and for all socially responsible shareholder resolutions.
Volcano ban
Volcanoes release too much debris into the atmosphere and contribute to climate change. I expect Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Biden administration to pass a law to prevent volcanos from erupting.
Wildflowers
Is it me or is the roadside of Interstate 495 a complete disgrace with litter and debris? I have never seen it so disgusting. Where is the state? Take a ride on the highways of New Hampshire -- pristine with beautiful wildflowers along the shoulder during the summer. Massachusetts should learn something from New Hampshire.
No restraint
President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control tell us racism is a "serious health risk." Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted out that paid leave, child care and caregiving are all infrastructure. Former President Barack Obama told America that the individual mandate from Obamacare was not a tax. CNN reporters called deadly riots "fiery but mostly peaceful" last summer. And former President Bill Clinton famously asked what "is is" while being impeached -- a trial in which he later perjured himself. Democrats will not be restrained by honesty, decorum nor the English language.
Done deal
A deal is a deal. The city of Haverhill never should have allowed a pot shop downtown. Now, lines block the sidewalk and take away the parking spaces. All its owner wants to do is increase her profits. She should have to live with the deal she made.
Mental health
For Haverhill city Solicitor William Cox to claim the increase in the need for drug and mental health services in the city, especially in schools, is a direct result of the legalization of marijuana is a lie. It is very well reported that drug and mental health issues have increased all across the country this past year as a direst result of governments at every level shutting businesses because of the pandemic. Job losses and unemployment, leading to significant financial strain on families, is what has lead to drug and mental health problems. How can he even evaluate the impact on students since they haven't even been in school for a full year?
No benefit
I've been waiting on my unemployment and pandemic benefits since January. I submitted every piece of paperwork they asked for. At the end of February I received a letter saying I was approved. So I waited on a check. I called almost every day and got the same answer: Yes, we have your information, yes, you are approved, but a supervisor is looking over your case. I waited two weeks, called again, same thing. I read where someone said we should contact our state representatives. I did that, too -- on March 31.
Cautious steps
I think Mayor Neil Perry is the best thing that's happened to Methuen in years. I appreciate that he is moving ahead with the police changes -- slow, steady and carefully. This is a decision that will impact Methuen for years to come, and moving cautiously is key. An interim chief from outside Methuen is key to setting things right. Those who complain might remember Mayor Sharon Pollard's rash decision that gave us former Chief Joseph Solomon, without any competitive searches or input. How long did we have to live with that choice?
Helpful hiring
Imagine if Delta, Coca-Cola, Microsoft and all the other woke corporations currently calling for boycotts of Georgia brought their off-shore call centers home, put them in hotspots like President Donald Trump's "opportunity zones" to revitalize our cities, and paid Americans to work in them for the $15 per hour minimum wage so many CEOs claim to support? That might be more helpful than dishonest demagoguing that is helping to racially divide the nation into controllable blocs.