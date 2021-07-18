Vaccine liability
The president wants reluctant people to get COVID-19 shots for the good of the country. But he fails to mention that deaths and adverse events have occurred among people who were vaccinated. The manufacturers have limited liability, and the government has yet to pay any claims. Does Biden have our backs?
Lucky ones
In the United States, 99% of those now dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. And now that the vaccine is free, plentiful and easy to get, what could be keeping a person from getting vaccinated? Do you feel lucky, or what?
Sewage dumps
Why aren't public officials reporting how many millions of gallons of raw sewage have been dumped into the Merrimack River during this rainiest July in history? Walking along the river on Plum Island, the water is a disgustingly murky brown color. If liberal Democrats in Massachusetts cared about this significant public health threat, this serious problem would be solved already.
Trail rules
I agree with the contributor of the "Trail" comment. The proper way for all cyclists to overtake a walker or another cyclist is to say “on your left." Those who don't announce themselves don't belong on the trail. The bell is useless. But there are also rules for walkers and runners. Stay to the right and don't travel so your group takes up more than half the trail. Keep control of your children and dogs; they shouldn't stray all over the trail. There is no dog poop fairy; pick up after your dogs. Finally, turn down the volume on your ear buds, and pay attention to who is around you.
Teach truth
Teaching young people about slavery should also be about facts. America did not invent slavery. America was not unique in having slaves. Slavery goes back centuries and was brought here. Today we have a society that is free from it, and statements that refer to slavery as though it will happen again are absurd. Teach it but truthfully.
Full history
Leftist propaganda is now so bad that a recent Sound Off commenter claimed Republicans don't want anything taught about slavery or discrimination. We want our full, true history taught, good and bad, including how we've overcome those vices to become the most diverse, exceptional nation on Earth.
Legitimacy
Who opposes producing an ID when voting? I don't get it. If you're a legitimate citizen, why wouldn't you support it by showing it?
Wrong focus
I think applauding an individual’s accomplishment because of their race, as in the case of Zaila Avant-garde's Scripps National Spelling Bee championship, is wrong and a real indication of how people who are in a minority are made to feel inferior by a possibly well intentioned but demeaning statement.
Constraints
There are two things all Americans should know: First, the explicit function of the U.S. Constitution is to enumerate and explicitly constrain the powers of the federal government over the states and their citizens; the union would not have formed without these constraints, states' correctly feared the hegemony of an unconstrained federal government. Second, every action of elected Democrats — from nationalizing elections to expanding the federal government in the guise of "infrastructure" to using a pandemic and racial division as pretext to take over our lives — is designed to shed these constraints.
School rules
Children should not be forced to be vaccinated or wear masks, teachers should be. If unions want to issue draconian mandates, issue them to their paid members, not our children.