Unsavory headline
Very surprised to see, and question the editor’s review and approval, of the headline, “Mental Case,” in Wednesday’s Sports in a Minute section. With today’s society, both in the professional and amateur arenas of competition being made so aware of mental illness amongst today’s athletes, I find it very disappointing. His name was Mickey Mantle, not Mickey Mental.
What a great guy
A big, heartfelt thank you to the gentleman in the white pickup truck who spotted me trying to break up the ice chunks at the end of my driveway on Mt. Vernon Street in Lawrence. This angel stopped and offered to plow the end of my driveway — for free! Thank you!
Downright inappropriate
How is it possible a Haverhill school principal parks his car at school with the bumper sticker, “Let’s Go Brandon?” No wonder the Consentino school has such a bad reputation. The school principal should be ashamed.
Light the falls daily
What’s up with the “lighting of the falls” in Methuen? Why are they only lit up on occasion and not every night? What was the point of this project if it can’t be enjoyed by the residents of Methuen on a daily basis? Seems like a lack of planning.
Cover the Celtics
Well here we go again – nothing in Wednesday’s paper about the great Celtics win over Brooklyn Nets. Maybe when they win the championship they will be acknowledged.
Go away Lewandowski
Corey Lewandowski needs to crawl back into the conspiracy hole he helped create. I guess we now know why Trump put him in a job at the Pentagon in December 2020 that he wasn’t qualified for: to help Trump’s scheme to use the military to seize voting machines.
Not so absurd
To “absurd analogy.” You talk about scare tactics, what are you doing telling people “ongoing deadly pandemic which continues to be perpetuated by the unvaccinated?! Study the science and then tell people the truth, not what you want them to believe. This is absolutely not caused by the unvaccinated, even if Biden does spew these fallacies!