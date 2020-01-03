Ready solution
A headline in Thursday’s Eagle-Tribune reads: "Mayors, police plan ways to fight gangs: Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen leaders hold anti-crime summit.” Let me save the assembled pols some time and us taxpayers a lot of money, here’s your plan: Cooperate with federal law enforcement in enforcing immigration laws. Sanctuary policies attract violent criminal aliens, endanger working class aliens and are beacons to international gangs looking for launch pads for their franchises. It’s the sanctuary policies, stupid.
Selective comparison
A Sound Off contributor finds one passage from President Trump’s inaugural speech that was probably written for him, as the rest of his speech was, as a basis for comparison with the hundreds of inspirational speeches given by President Kennedy or Reagan or Obama. Here I am talking to a brick wall again.
Consequences
You can't have it both ways. If American troops remain in the Middle East, they will be attacked by jihadis and mullahs, and we will have to respond. But when Presidents Trump and Obama went to pull all our troops out of these medieval desert kingdoms, the Washington establishment howled. Remember, Vietnam began with "peacekeepers,” “advisers,” and “trainers.” If you support our continued presence in the Middle East, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats currently do, then you own your piece of the consequences.
Left-wing deception
Now that NBC owns NECN, on top of the daily "special reports" by national correspondents providing opinions on what the news about President Trump should be, we’re getting weekly updates on global warming by local meteorologists parroting progressive talking points. This just causes Americans to pause and say, "If left-wing ideas are so good for America, why is their delivery so consistently wrapped in deception and subterfuge?"
Fair game
The contributor of “Sour grapes” needs to give it a rest. Methuen's election is over. The new mayor's actions are fair game for scrutiny. The intent of the City Charter is to prevent the sins of the past. Ignoring that intent is not a good first move for someone promising integrity.
Mugshots
Why does The Eagle-Tribune highlight with mugshots a young man arrested in possession of 3 ounces of marijuana, who already served his time on a previous case, and a woman arrested and charged with using her family member’s Social Security number to sign up for National Grid service? Both must have issues they’re dealing with, and you demonize them. I want to see mugshots of the gang members who’ve been arrested or are being sought. Residents have a right to know who is shooting at people and causing death and serious injury and fear in neighborhoods. They are not all juveniles. Who’s protecting them? The mayor, the police or the newspaper?
Never happened
Never in the history of mankind has a scientist said, “Thank goodness for all those deniers or we would have never seen our folly.”
Like it is
I have a riddle of my own. What woman swears habitually and blames others? I'll give you a hint: She's married to President Bill Clinton. President Trump may shoot from the hip, but he tells it like it is. He may be harsh when he speaks, but he's far from lying. Most politicians throw out political bull to please voters who can't read between the lines.Trump doesn't do that, he states exactly what he feels, right or wrong. This, my friend, is honesty, not lying.