Mask-makers
Every Democratic politician who demands that we wear masks has now been caught not wearing a mask. They're hypocrites. No one wants to wear a mask, not even the people who swear that doing so is a matter of life and death.
Harsh judgment
When history is written, there will be harsh judgement for those who minimize or dismiss the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Spin and political expediency are inexcusable here, as were his words and deeds against our democracy. The nation and world are watching intently.
Easy process
Congratulations to the state of New Hampshire. I logged on to the website to register for the COVID-19 vaccine at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Within 20 minutes my wife and I had registered to get the vaccine. Within 12 hours we received an email to register for an appointment to get our shots. There was no pain and no blood drawn; it was a very easy process. It's amazing how smoothly things can go when planned out.
Liberal threats
To the person who says, "Liberals don't make death threats against government officials who don't do what they want them to do," try telling that to Rep. Steve Scalise.
What order?
Wait a minute, there was a stay-at-home order in effect in California? I have the U.S. Constitution with me at all times as my permission slip, so I don’t have to follow such draconian orders.
Stop obstructing
After all Methuen Mayor Neil Perry has been able to accomplish, why would any City Council member still not try to work with him? They need to work for the city and stop being obstructionists. Perry has done everything he promised.
Bad example
Tom Brady sets a terrible example for not wearing a mask during a horrible pandemic and putting himself and his whole team at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Vaccine angels
Kudos to the Lawrence school nurses who are participating with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, along with Lawrence General Hospital, for first responders at South Lawrence East Elementary School. They're angels in disguise.
No disagreement
Democrats only call for unity when they are securely in power. When they're not, everyone who disagrees or stands in the way of their agenda is a war criminal (President George W. Bush), senile old warhorse (Sen. John McCain), misogynist (Sen. Mitt Romney) or a racist, Russian agent (President Donald Trump). But once a Democrat's in power, time for everyone to stop their protesting and do as you're told -- for national unity.
Trump's offense
The former president’s greatest impeachment problem is that he, his son and his personal lawyer incited a seditious riot to overthrow our constitutional government, i.e. an attack on our Capitol involving loss of life because of a dangerous felony, murder. Well, let’s now hear the excuses for this treason.
Career of controversy
If Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon had issues with one mayor or City Council, I could dismiss it. However, as the article in Sunday's Eagle-Tribune outlines, he's had a career of controversy and mismanagement. It is clear that he is the nexus of his agency's mismanagement and controversy.
On the air
I am sure that Dr. Anthony Fauci is happy to be out of house arrest and out on the talk show circuit again, throwing shade like opening pitches at Washington Nationals games.