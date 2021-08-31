Biden’s supporters
Ideologues who still support President Joe Biden, despite all the evidence of his incompetence and the avoidable loss of life in Afghanistan due to his stubborn ignorance, should stop talking. They can continue the tantrums that inflicted Biden upon us in the first place, but they shouldn't do it while an angry country watches its best and brightest be needlessly sacrificed, its children saddled with debt and its international prestige evaporate. We don't really want to hear from them now. They can speak up after we replace this inept president.
Suppress votes
Maybe it's time to rethink this voter suppression thing. Anyone who is surprised by what President Joe Biden has done probably shouldn't cast a ballot, and anyone who approves of it is clearly disturbed.
In the streets
Folks in Methuen who let their young children fly down the street and into intersections on their motorbikes and scooters will be the same ones who blame a driver if their child gets injured, or worse, by an unsuspecting motorist. They need to be more responsible as parents.
Time to go
Someone recently wrote a letter to the editor about how Methuen City Councilor D.J. Beauregard is a “breath of fresh air” for the city. After the way he treated retired Police Chief Joseph Solomon, an honorable and decent public servant, Beauregard needs to go.
Hospitals filled
Once again U.S. hospitals are filled with people desperately ill from COVID-19. You know what’s not happening? No hospital is filled with people suffering from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Resign now
Even after spending a year in Kabul and seeing attacks on our gates and transports, I was doing pretty well keeping psychological distance from the chaotic withdrawal that’s been happening. That changed with that suicide attack. I feel real anger and sadness, and the only thing honorable left for this leadership team to do is to resign and cede control to competent leaders, from the president on down. They should do so for those who fell in my task force, for those who fell last week, for those trapped in Afghanistan, for my brothers and sisters in uniform downrange or deploying soon, and for those who paid the ultimate price and whose sacrifice is now being dishonored.
Pricey meters
Eversource wants to hike costs for Massachusetts electricity consumers so they can replace meters and raise our electric bills even more? It sounds like they should find the money for upgrades in their own profits, as most companies would, then take a tax deduction. Where are our elected officials?
Taliban pact
The writer of the recent comment "Trusted Taliban" seems to have forgotten who struck the agreement with the Taliban in the first place. It was former President Donald Trump and CIA Director Mike Pompeo. They made the agreement, they should be blamed. Trump wanted the Taliban to meet with him at Camp David until better minds talked him out of it.
Fact finding
As we see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi busy issuing subpoenas to members of Congress who supported former President Donald Trump, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer refusing to call the Senate back into session to confront what is happening in Afghanistan, I wonder if critics of Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer are still eager to condemn these combat veterans for finding their own facts on the ground in Kabul? Partisan swamp-dwellers are clearly trying to hide them from the rest of the Congress and the country.
New flags
The condition of the flags at Methuen's Central Fire Station are a disgrace. With the flags at half staff, it is even more obvious. You would think that whomever lowered the flags would have noticed. They seem to continually be in shambles. Fly flags in good condition or don't fly them at all.