No vote
So, former President Barack Obama didn't procure the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate as regards his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland? This overlooks the fact that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it very clear that no hearing or vote on Garland would ever be held. Let's see how that works if there's another opening soon.
Obamas’ money
Wow, the Obamas are upgrading from their $8 million Washington D.C. manse to an almost $12 million house on Martha's Vineyard. The former first couple's net worth is estimated at around $40 million. And President Trump is the one under investigation?
Rudeness
Kudos to Methuen Councilor Lynn Vidler for reprimanding Councilor Ryan Hamilton for his rude behavior toward her when she was addressing the City Council on Dec 5. Hamilton should learn better manners and respect. Also, Solicitor Richard D'Agostino needs to be replaced. Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan has done an incredible job for the city, as both a city councilor and council chairwoman.
Insufferable
Congressman Al Green, D-Texas, lamented that "not one person of color" was presented as an impeachment expert witness. He should be thankful that it might be difficult to find a person of color as arrogant, disdainful and insufferable as the three white witnesses offered by the Democrats.
Your choices
The contributor of "Stop Sound Off" should perhaps stop reading it. What's next? Should we burn books that say things you don’t like? That's not how things work in this country. But, good news, thanks to Democrats, our borders are open in both directions. Via con Dios!
Close minded
Conservatives are close minded. Democrats have done amazing things for the middle class. What have Republicans ever done for the working, middle class? Go ahead, name something. Also, cite a “fake news” story from CNN — not an opinion but actual news. There isn't one.
Uninformed
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says President Trump is the most corrupt president. Since Sanders has not taken any time or effort to learn or become familiar with Trump’s accomplishments, I wonder what else he’s neglecting? Calling him corrupt with all the good things he’s done is not only ridiculous, it says a lot about Sanders’ ignorance.
No representation
Taxpaying Republicans get no representation in Massachusetts. Haverhill taxes drivers and homeowners over and over. Redistributing money from those who drive to work to give to those who take mass transit, or from those who own property to give to those who live off taxpayer-funded programs: We cannot thrive as a country if one class supports everyone. The scale eventually tips. There’s a difference between an emergency safety net and the lifelong hammocks being created in Haverhill. Live within your means. Don't oppress the working class. Remember you represent us too.
Twisted truth
I am always disappointed but not surprised at how President Trump’s supporters twist reality. A case in point is a recent comment claiming that House Democrats retreated from their impeachment effort at Thanksgiving, even though the House Intelligence Committee had completed its hearings and Rep. Adam Schiff wrote his report during a regularly scheduled break. As things now move to the Judiciary Committee, I anticipate a lot of Republican grandstanding to obfuscate the truth. My hope is that all of Trump's crimes are included in the final articles of impeachment.