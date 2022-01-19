Thanks for editorial
Cheers to the editorial staff for citing data supporting the silver lining of omicron that some of us sound-offers have been talking about for a month. Be careful, though, some call those facts misinformation
Hold officers accountable
The Methuen Police Association executive board who resigned should all be running scared. What the arbitrator found was criminal. They all should be held accountable.
Take action on Gallant
Has Mayor Perry taken action against police Capt. Greg Gallant for his unethical and improper role of attempting to defraud the citizens of Methuen? His actions are conduct unbecoming an officer and is not representative of what we deserve from our police. Why is he on paid leave? Terminate and prosecute!
It’s our duty
It really is unconscionable that anyone would minimize the actions of the Jan 6 insurrection. This was a profound crime against American values and our Constitution. The duty of all Americans is to stand against this form of radical Nationalism, and any form of fascist principles.
Irony of ‘Freedom’
Bravo to the group of musicians — Stigma — playing at Symphony Hall. Music is soothing to the soul, especially with chaos swirling around all of us. But how ironic: Only the vaccinated will be allowed to attend the concert, so the unvaccinated will be the ones suffering from stigma. The piece being entitled “ Freedom?” Freedom for who? Certainly not the unvaccinated.
Voting conundrum
Towns are doing their job, requiring census forms to maintain accurate voting lists, while there are folks at the border waiting to hand ballots to illegals. Go figure!
It’s a head-scratcher
It’s amazing how many adult Republican politicians believe the big lie of massive election fraud in the 2020 election. Or are they only salivating at the block of voters that selected Trump to save/extend their careers? Kinda makes you want to vote for the other party.
Vaccination question
The president and media continue to tell us to get shots to prevent the spread, but CDC Director Walensky told CNN that “fully vaccinated people who get a COVID-19 ‘breakthrough’ infection can spread the virus to others even if they are not symptomatic.” Was that misinformation?
Unhappy with High Court
I do not believe that the current Supreme Court would approve of the Bill Of Rights. It is now just a Republican club. Big money is paramount. Consideration of the common man has been lost. Write to Justice Roberts.