Rolling stone
Sen. Susan Collins bears an uncanny resemblance to Mick Jagger. Much like Jagger, she has sympathy for the devil.
Swing and miss
The sad display by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union proves without a doubt that if the Democratic Party had put as much effort into passing real legislation as it did impeachment, it wouldn't be trailing. It would have accomplished a great deal that would have benefited the party as well as the voters. However, in their haste to take out the president, they missed the intended target, lost the head of the weapon and are now swinging a big stick at nothing but a breeze.
Stretching
My 87-year-old neighbor lost her husband 50 yrs ago, then raised two children who have both since died. I shop for her. She gets $970 a month. She used to get $134 in food stamps, which was very hard to stretch for the month. It’s now $12. Some people need the help.
Sheep’s clothing
Sorry to disagree with the contributor of “Courage,” but I voted for Sen. Mitt Romney when he ran for Governor of Massachusetts. It was a big mistake. When Democrats side against him on an issue, he backs down and then sides with them. Courage is one thing he doesn't have. He did it again last week: He was the only Republican to side with Democrats in the wasted, phony trial of President Trump. He's a sheep and a follower, like most Democrats.
Apology due
The "Speaking up" contributor said former Haverhill Superintendent James Scully tells it like it is. Now that a custodian has come forward to confirm he removed a photograph of Scully and others at the Hunking School to repair the bracket holding the photo to the wall, will Scully tell it like it is again and apologize to the School Committee member whom he suggested took down the photo?
Pushed out
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House in retaliation for his testimony during the congressional impeachment hearings. A man with a Purple Heart is pushed out by a man with no heart. A man who routinely displayed courage was targeted by a man who routinely displays cowardice.
What happened?
Top items on the 2020 agenda for Massachusetts Democratic lawmakers: turning the entire commonwealth into a sanctuary state drug den and vetoing measures to release child rapists from jail. What happened to that party?
Prime spot
The recent Sound Off posts regarding Haverhill Community Media are spot-on. Why does a non-profit occupy such a prime location?
Youth will lead
High school teenagers running for president of their student bodies have more class and dignity than any of the current Democrats running for president.
A good turn
On Saturday I went to the Plaistow Market Basket to pick up a few things. It was unbelievably busy, and I was unable to get a handicapped parking space. I had given a friend a ride to the store with me, so she went in and brought out a motorized cart for me. When we returned to the car, one of the young men bringing in empty carriages saw us and came over to help. I have extreme trouble walking, even with my cane, so he let me take his arm as he walked me to my car door, opened the door and helped me in. I didn't catch his name, but I wanted to give my thanks for his going above and beyond to help me.
Greens fees
President Trump’s supporters like to brag that the occupant of the White House "donates" his $400,000 per year salary. Meanwhile, he has golfed at least 223 days, at a taxpayer expense of $115 million, according to Huffington Post. That amount would pay the president's salary for 287 years.