Read, then judge
A recent contributor wrote in dismay of coverage by The Eagle-Tribune out of Salem, Mass., saying that’s not local news. I believe the report being referenced was about a trial at Salem Superior Court, which handles all of Essex County. Perhaps read the entire article before you chime in.
Critical decisions
Gen. Patton surely is rolling over in his grave. Not because America and its NATO partners are “cower[ing] in fear,” but because they have the decision to make about how to respond to a madman who very well might make use of nuclear, germ, or cyberweapons. These responses of bravado are tantamount to adolescent actions without consideration of consequences.
Legislator letdown
Members of the Massachusetts Senate have turned their backs on residents in their hour of need by voting no on the gas tax holiday. They seem to forget they work for the people. Some relief, any relief, from the burden people are facing is welcome, but the Senate ignores the fact that people are suffering. Those very people will remember the lack of support come election time.
Kudos to McNamara
Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara is a true gentleman who has a great vision. In his first six months he has truly gained the support and respect of the men and women of the department. I fully support Chief McNamara.
Potential attraction
I don’t know anything about the flow logistics of Lawrence’s canals, but removing some of the gates and obstacles might create a nice intercoastal kayak or paddle boat attraction.
You pay, too
Massachusetts politicians, since you won’t suspend the gas tax, stop forcing us to pay for your gas mileage. Pay for your own like the rest of us. That should save us some money at the pump.
Why long wait?
Why are all of our local emergency rooms so understaffed? They are all the same: Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill, Lowell. Haverhill had a full waiting room and only one doctor on duty. In some Boston hospitals that have a sign giving you an idea how long your wait may be, and often it is only 15 minutes. It is worth the hour drive each way.
How do you like it?
I guess all that peace, $1.60 gas, secured borders, no inflation, rising wages, more jobs than ever, allies and adversaries who respected or feared us, strong military, strong economy, and some hilariously funny, true Tweets were just too good for some of you to handle.
